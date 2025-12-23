Bellevue, WA police launch homicide investigation for 27-year-old's death

Police in Bellevue announced Tuesday that they will investigate the death of a young woman as a homicide following an autopsy report.

Timeline:

The 27-year-old was found just before 7:30 p.m. back on Monday, Oct. 27. Today, the Bellevue Police Department said that more information from the King County Medical Examiner's office has prompted their investigators to look at the woman's death as a killing.

Police found the woman at a residence along NE 10th Street. She was unresponsive at the time. However, despite lifesaving attempts, she died at the scene.

"Following agency procedure for every death report, Bellevue Police launched an investigation with detectives determining the female’s death appeared suspicious. Bellevue Police’s Investigations Division has since continued its investigation into this incident," the Bellevue statement read, in part, on Tuesday.

BPD does not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community in connection to this death.

