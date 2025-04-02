Joey Daccord earns second shutout of season as Seattle Kraken roll 5-0 over Canucks
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Joey Daccord made 25 saves for his second shutout of the season and fifth overall in the Seattle Kraken's 5-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.
André Burakovsky had a goal and an assist and Mikey Eyssimont, Chandler Stephenson, Shane Wright and Adam Larsson also scored. Jared McCann and Vince Dunn each had two assists.
Thatcher Demko made 14 saves for Vancouver.
Takeaways
Kraken: Seattle was eliminated from playoff contention for the third time in their four-year history Saturday. The Kraken were without top forwards Jaden Schwartz and Eeli Tolvanen.
Canucks: The Canucks were booed off home ice by the remaining fans as the final seconds tickets down. Vancouver is eight points behind the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues, who hold down the two Western Conference wild-card spots.
Key moment
Eyssimont opened the scoring late in the first period. He intercepted a pass by Jake DeBrusk in the neutral zone, then skated in alone to snap the puck between Demko’s pads.
Key stat
The Kraken took the season series against their Pacific Northwest rivals with two wins, one overtime win and a shootout loss.
Up next
Both teams play Saturday. The Kraken are at San Jose. The Canucks will host Anaheim.
The Source: Story by The Associated Press.
