Expand / Collapse search

Joey Daccord earns second shutout of season as Seattle Kraken roll 5-0 over Canucks

By The Associated Press
Published  April 2, 2025 10:30pm PDT
Seattle Kraken
Associated Press
article

VANCOUVER, BC - APRIL 02: Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord (35) stops Vancouver Canucks right wing Conor Garland (8) as center Dakota Joshua (81) jumps during the first period of an NHL game between the Seattle Kraken and the Vancouver Canucks (Ethan Cairns / Icon Sportswire / Getty Images)

Expand

The Brief

    • Joey Daccord stopped all 25 shots he faced as he earned his second shutout of the season. He made 24 saves in a 3-0 shutout against the Nashville Predators on Nov. 20 as well.
    • Jared McCann had a trio of assists on goals from Chandler Stephenson, Shane Wright and André Burakovsky.
    • Seattle played without Jaden Schwartz or Eeli Tolvanen due to injuries. Both are considered day-to-day.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Joey Daccord made 25 saves for his second shutout of the season and fifth overall in the Seattle Kraken's 5-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.

André Burakovsky had a goal and an assist and Mikey Eyssimont, Chandler Stephenson, Shane Wright and Adam Larsson also scored. Jared McCann and Vince Dunn each had two assists.

Thatcher Demko made 14 saves for Vancouver.

Takeaways

Kraken: Seattle was eliminated from playoff contention for the third time in their four-year history Saturday. The Kraken were without top forwards Jaden Schwartz and Eeli Tolvanen.

Canucks: The Canucks were booed off home ice by the remaining fans as the final seconds tickets down. Vancouver is eight points behind the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues, who hold down the two Western Conference wild-card spots.

Key moment

Eyssimont opened the scoring late in the first period. He intercepted a pass by Jake DeBrusk in the neutral zone, then skated in alone to snap the puck between Demko’s pads.

Key stat

The Kraken took the season series against their Pacific Northwest rivals with two wins, one overtime win and a shootout loss.

Up next

Both teams play Saturday. The Kraken are at San Jose. The Canucks will host Anaheim.

The Source: Story by The Associated Press.

MORE KRAKEN NEWS

Duchene, Johnston score 45 seconds apart as Stars beat Seattle Kraken 3-1

Five unanswered goals carry Stars to 5-1 win over Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken score five goals in second period in 6-1 win over Oilers

Seattle Kraken fall 4-3 to Flames on Nazem Kadri's overtime winner

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins hat trick carries Oilers to 5-4 win over Seattle Kraken

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.

Seattle KrakenSportsNHL