Seattle Kraken fall 4-3 to Flames on Nazem Kadri's overtime winner

Nazem Kadri scored his second goal of the game 3:58 into overtime, sending the Calgary Flames to a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.

Adam Klapka and Rasmus Andersson also scored for the Flames, who earned their fourth consecutive comeback win. Matt Coronato had two assists.

Calgary is four points behind streaking St. Louis for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, with three games in hand.

Jaden Schwartz had a power-play goal and an assist for the Kraken, who lost their third in a row. Tye Kartye and Jordan Eberle also scored.

Eberle's ninth goal with 1:30 remaining in regulation tied it 3-all.

Dustin Wolf made 26 saves and improved to 24-14-5.

At the other end, Joey Daccord stopped 33 shots but fell to 23-19-5.

Takeaways

Kraken: Down 1-0 after 20 minutes, Seattle took its only lead in the second period. After Schwartz scored at 10:25, Kartye split the Calgary defense and ripped a shot past Wolf on a breakaway at 18:42. It was just his fifth goal this season and second in the last 30 games for the fourth-liner.

Flames: Calgary captain Mikael Backlund (upper-body injury) returned to practice Monday but was deemed not quite ready to return, missing his sixth game. The team welcomed back MacKenzie Weegar to its blue line after the club’s top-scoring defenseman (six goals, 41 assists) missed the previous game with a lower-body injury.

Key moments

Kadri tied it 2-all at 13:42 of the third period. The goal came near the end of a four-minute power play after Brandon Montour cut Coronato with a high stick. Andersson’s goal at 15:49 gave Calgary the lead, but Seattle quieted the crowd on Eberle’s goal at 18:30 that came with Daccord pulled for an extra skater.

Key stat

Seattle dropped to 16-0-1 when leading after two periods. That leaves Minnesota (27-0-0) as the only perfect team on the season. The 2020-21 Tampa Bay Lightning (26-0-0) are the last team to finish a season without a loss in that scenario.

Up next

Seattle opens a three-game homestand against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, and the Flames host Dallas the same night.

The Source: Story by The Associated Press

