Seattle Kraken lose 3-2 in overtime to Jets on Dylan Samberg goal

article

The Brief Jani Nyman scored on the power play for his second goal in three games for the Kraken. Mikey Eyssimont scored his second goal in six games with Seattle after being a part of the Yanni Gourde, Oliver Bjorkstrand trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Winnipeg has won all three games against Seattle this season by just one goal with two victories coming in overtime.



Jani Nyman scored his second goal in three games with Seattle, but Dylan Samberg's overtime winner sank the Kraken in a 3-2 loss to the NHL's best Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night.

The Jets have three one-goal wins over the Kraken this season, with two coming in overtime. Even the 2-1 loss in regulation in January came with the game-winning goal from Dylan DeMelo coming with 27 seconds left to play.

"This is he third time we've played these guys, and they're the best team in the league with their record and each one of the games we've played them two in overtime and one with a goal in the last minute, and then they beat us with that. They're a benchmark team right now and we were right there with them," head coach Dan Bylsma said.

After Seattle controlled nearly all of the first 90 seconds of overtime, a pseudo pick from Vladislav Namestnikov gave Samberg and Cole Perfetti a quick 2-on-1 in front of Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord. Samberg managed to slip a shot off Perfetti's pass under the blocker of Daccord for the game-winning goal.

"We played very well. Feeling good, power play is working. So close, so close to a win today," Nyman said.

Mikey Eyssimont also scored his second goal in six games with the Kraken after being acquired as part of the Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Brandon Tanev also made his return to Seattle as a part of the Jets for the first time since being traded to Winnipeg for a future second-round pick at the deadline.

An eventful first 10 minutes of play eventually led to the Kraken taking a 1-0 lead.

Winnipeg goaltender Eric Comrie had to briefly leave the game after a few players – including Matty Beniers – got tangled up, fell and wiped out Comrie into the goal.

Soon after, Tanev hit Shane Wright into the boards as his face hit the glass. The hit provoked a response from Tye Kartye, and then Wright, once he got to his feet. Tanev and Kartye each went to the box for roughing penalties.

Once those penalties expired, Perfetti was called for a hooking penalty against Brandon Montour, which gave the Kraken their first power play of the night.

Connor Hellebuyck – now in goal in place of Comrie – lost his stick early into the power play. However, the first unit kept passing the puck around the perimeter with no one taking a shot as they kept looking for a better chance. Hellebuyck gloved a puck that did finally make it to the goal as Seattle's second unit came onto the ice.

And just like in his debut on Wednesday night, Nyman delivered on the power play. The puck worked behind the goal line around the boards to Jordan Eberle, who found Nyman in front with a pass by Tanev for a one-timer finish that beat Hellebuyck into the top corner of the net.

Eberle also had the set-up pass for Nyman's first goal on Wednesday night against the Montreal Canadiens on a similar delivery from beneath the goal line.

"I don't think in who is the goal playing," Nyman said of scoring against Hellebuyck, who is one of the best goaltender in the NHL. "Like, I trust my shoot. And always I shoot that 100 percent and I try to do a score."

Comrie returned to the net for Winnipeg after a 10-minute absence and allowed a goal on the first shot he faced.

Eyssimont turned defenseman Colin Miller around and drove in clean on the Jets' goal, snapping a wrist shot by Comrie for a 2-0 Kraken lead. It would be the only goal Comrie allowed, as he made saves on each of the final 14 shots he faced.

"We stuck with a really good team there until overtime, got a point out of it, but didn't get the win," Eyssimont said.

Winnipeg pushed back heavily over the final five minutes of the period and managed to find a goal before the break. Perfetti found space on the edge of the goal crease and was in position to put a rebound off a Samberg shot by Daccord with 17 seconds left in the period.

"I thought the goal at the end of the period was, you know, important for them," Bylsma said. "Late in the period goal, gets them back into it, gets them within one. It's disappointing, I'll just say, just because of the way our guys played the whole 60 minutes."

The Jets were then able to counterattack off of Seattle's pressure to find the tying goal midway through the second period. Kyle Conner sprung on a breakaway after a Ryker Evans shot from the point was blocked. Conner snapped a shot by Daccord to even the game at 2-2.

Winnipeg out-shot the Kraken by an 11-6 margin in the third period, but Daccord held strong as Seattle pushed the game to overtime. The Kraken won the opening face-off and got a pair of shots on goal from Beniers and Vince Dunn. But the first shot in the extra session for Winnipeg found the net for a Jets victory.

Daccord finished the night with 23 saves on 26 shots for Seattle.

The Source: Original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE KRAKEN NEWS

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.