Set to make NHL debut, Jani Nyman brings big shot to Seattle Kraken lineup

The Seattle Kraken are going to put the big shot of prospect Jani Nyman to good use when he makes his debut against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night.

Nyman, 20, was called up from AHL Coachella Valley and took part in his first regular season practice with the Kraken on Tuesday morning. The 2022 second-round pick has been putting together a tremendous rookie season with the Firebirds, scoring 26 goals in 55 games in his first full season in North America.

Nyman will see time on the team's power play units as well as he looks to bring his offensive edge to the Kraken.

"Not easing him in," head coach Dan Bylsma said of the plan for Nyman." You know, he's a goal-scorer, a heavy shot, big-body guy in the offensive zone, and he's going to have a chance to do that. We'll see him on the power play. We're going to have four good lines as a result of him being in, but we'll see him in a spot five-on-five with an opportunity to show what he can do."

Nyman might be the biggest forward now on the Kraken's roster. At 6-foot-4, 217 pounds, only veteran center John Hayden comes close to the size Nyman brings to the ice. He's a power forward with a massive shot who may be the next Kraken prospect to crack the roster full-time at the NHL level.

Bylsma – who coached Nyman for five games with the Firebirds last season – noted the quality of his shot while noting his skating ability has made strides this season.

"Almost immediately, you have to notice his shot," Bylsma said. "That's a big part of being an effective player. But, you know, the feet and skating... in order for him to be able to do that, you got to see him skating, you got to see him moving his feet. It can't be a stationary game. And you know, that's really kind developed this year, an all-around game, a skating game, moving his feet, getting to spots where you can see that shot over and over again, and he's done a good job of developing that this year, and need to see that on the ice tomorrow."

Nyman agreed that his skating has been his biggest area of improvement.

"My skate," he said. "I'm a big man. I, of course, want to improve my skate a little bit more."

Nyman's locker at the Kraken Community Iceplex was right next to Eeli Tolvanen and Kaapo Kakko, who both also hail from Finland. That helped Nyman to have a pair of fellow countrymen that he could easily communicate with.

"Of course," he said. "We speak the same language, and yeah, it's great. Two new friends, and yeah, very happy."

Nyman's parents are flying into Seattle from Finland on Tuesday to be on hand for his NHL debut. Nyman is a native of Valkeakoski, which is two hours north of Helsinki.

"It's feeling great, nice to be here. I'm so excited," Nyman said.

Nyman had a terrific 2023-34 season with Ilves Tampere in Liiga last season, scoring 26 goals in 48 games. He became the first under-20 player to score at least 23 goals in a season since Saku Koivu in 1993-94. His 26 goals are the fourth-most by an under-20 player in Liiga history.

But even with that success, adjusting to the North American game can be a challenge as it's played on smaller rinks.

"It's a challenge, both mentally and physically, to be able to step in and do those things," Bylsma said. "I think that's a huge part of his growth this year and I think it started with having the opportunity last year in CV. Just a little more confident, a little more comfortable in your surroundings. And then this year, he steps right in and is putting an amazing season together in the American League level, (26) goals, on pace for 35 and being a factor each and every night when he steps on the ice. It's a big part of his development."

Instead, all Nyman has done has led the AHL in rookie goal scoring and is tied for third in the entire league behind Alex Steeves (Toronto - 31) and Matěj Blümel (Texas - 27).

"Like this is my first year here. Everything is different, but I like it so much," Nyman said.

Nyman will be the third member of Seattle's 2022 draft class to make their debut in the NHL. Shane Wright (1st round - No. 4 overall) has appeared in 78 career games over the last three seasons, and goaltender Nikke Kokko (2nd round - No. 58 overall) made a relief appearance in place of Joey Daccord for half a game late last month.

