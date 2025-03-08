Matty Beniers stars as the Kraken beat the Flyers 4-1

The Brief Grubauer made 23 of 24 saves in his first start since January. Kraken: Improved to 14-0-0 when leading after two periods this season.



Matty Beniers, Chandler Stephenson and Tye Kartye scored in the second period, helping the Seattle Kraken beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Saturday.

Brandon Montour also scored for the Kraken, who had lost four of five. Philipp Grubauer made 23 saves.

Beniers’ 15th goal gave Seattle a 2-1 lead with 1:03 left in the second. Stephenson added a short-handed goal with 22 seconds remaining in the period.

Owen Tippett scored his 19th goal for Philadelphia in the first period. Samuel Ersson had 28 saves.

Takeaways

Flyers: Matvei Michkov added to his strong rookie season, picking up an assist on Tippett's goal. Michkov has six goals and seven assists in his last 10 games.

Key moment

Montour's 13th goal made it 4-1 at 3:55 in the third.

Key stat

The Flyers went scoreless on the power play in five chances.

Up next

Both teams next play Sunday. The Kraken visit the Washington Capitals, and the Flyers host the New Jersey Devils.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Associated Press.

