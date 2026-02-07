Seahawks QB Sam Darnold has message for kids at Seattle Children's ahead Super Bowl

Just ahead of Super Bowl LX, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Sam Darnold, sent an encouraging message to patients at Seattle Children's Hospital.

The hospital posted a video compilation of their pediatric patients listening and reacting to Darnold's video on Saturday, Feb. 7, just one day before the big game on Sunday.

One young patient humorously quipped back to the camera, "Good luck Patriots, you'll need it."

Sam Darnold's full message to young fans at Seattle Children's

"I just want to encourage you guys to never ever give up. And like we do on the field, we're gonna be courageous, and we're gonna fight till the very end just like you guys are.

We appreciate all the support that you guys have given us all season. We hope that you guys get loud for us. We can hear you, all the way down here in Santa Clara where we're playing the Super Bowl.

Again, I just always want to encourage you guys to never give up and continue to be courageous through this thing. and hopefully we get this win for you guys. Alright, see you little twelves!"

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle-based Amazon to close Amazon Go, Amazon Fresh stores, shift focus

Gov. Ferguson, AG Brown write warning to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

Treasured bible among stolen items returned after robbery in Pierce County

Man shot multiple times in Pierce County drive-by

Rivian amps up competition with Tesla, pledging $4.6M to WA ballot initiative

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.