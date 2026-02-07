26-year-old killed in Kent, WA stabbing Saturday

A 26-year-old man is dead after police rushed him to the hospital early Saturday morning following a stabbing in Kent.

Timeline:

Police report getting calls for help related to an unwanted person at an apartment complex just after 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 6.

First responders arrived to the complex at 27th Place South in Kent to find the victim suffering a stab wound to the chest. The patrol officers say they attempted to stop the bleeding with a chest seal.

When medical personnel arrived, he was conscious but not able to speak. Though he made it to the hospital, the victim died in surgery shortly afterward.

Now, police are investigating the circumstances and looking for a suspect. However, they believe the incident was isolated.

What you can do:

If you witnessed this homicide or have any information about the suspect, call the Kent Police Tip Line at 253-856-5808 OR leave a tip at KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

If you have information that is time sensitive, police urge you to call the non-emergency dispatch line 253-852-2121. If you know the identity or location of the suspect, call 911.

(File / FOX 13)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle-based Amazon to close Amazon Go, Amazon Fresh stores, shift focus

Gov. Ferguson, AG Brown write warning to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

Treasured bible among stolen items returned after robbery in Pierce County

Man shot multiple times in Pierce County drive-by

Rivian amps up competition with Tesla, pledging $4.6M to WA ballot initiative

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.