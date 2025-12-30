El Pollo Loco opens first WA location in Kent

The Brief El Pollo Loco has opened its first-ever Washington location, ending the chain’s absence from the Pacific Northwest. The new restaurant is in Kent’s East Hill Village, serving its signature flame-grilled chicken and Mexican-inspired dishes. The location is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., offering delivery, catering, and online ordering.



Western Washington is no longer a pollo desert.

El Pollo Loco officially opened its first location in Washington on Tuesday. It's located off 256th Street at the East Hill Village (10120 Southeast 256th Street).

The restaurant chain, which translates to "The Crazy Chicken," specializes in flame-grilled chicken and Mexican food. They have nearly 500 locations across the U.S., Mexico, and the Philippines.

Chicken from El Pollo Loco is marinated using citrus and spices and slowly grilled on an open flame. Then, it's served straight up or in a variety of Mexican dishes, including burrito bowls, tostadas, quesadillas and more.

Last year, El Pollo Loco also had plans to open restaurants in Federal Way, Tacoma, and Puyallup, in addition to Kent.

The Kent location offers delivery, catering, and online ordering for in-store pickup. The store hours are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

More information on the new Kent restaurant, including directions on how to get there, can be found on the El Pollo Loco website.

