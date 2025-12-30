El Pollo Loco opens first WA location in Kent
KENT, Wash. - Western Washington is no longer a pollo desert.
El Pollo Loco officially opened its first location in Washington on Tuesday. It's located off 256th Street at the East Hill Village (10120 Southeast 256th Street).
The restaurant chain, which translates to "The Crazy Chicken," specializes in flame-grilled chicken and Mexican food. They have nearly 500 locations across the U.S., Mexico, and the Philippines.
Chicken from El Pollo Loco is marinated using citrus and spices and slowly grilled on an open flame. Then, it's served straight up or in a variety of Mexican dishes, including burrito bowls, tostadas, quesadillas and more.
Last year, El Pollo Loco also had plans to open restaurants in Federal Way, Tacoma, and Puyallup, in addition to Kent.
Featured
The Kent location offers delivery, catering, and online ordering for in-store pickup. The store hours are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.
More information on the new Kent restaurant, including directions on how to get there, can be found on the El Pollo Loco website.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Seattle woman finds hidden cameras aimed at her home
Seattle’s most anticipated new openings in 2026
AI videos, conspiracy claims muddy reality after South King County flooding
South Hill, WA neighbors recall deadly shooting involving deputies
Neighbor explains how she escaped Lynnwood apartment fire that took the life of a neighbor
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: Information in this story came from El Pollo Loco.