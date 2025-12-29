AI videos, conspiracy claims muddy reality after South King County flooding

As floodwaters recede across western Washington, misinformation lingers on social media fueled by artificial intelligence, conspiracy theories and viral videos that officials say can distort reality.

"In a world where you don’t know what you can believe, ‘I saw it with my own two eyes’ no longer applies," remarked Kent Mayor, Dana Ralph. "Just because you saw it does not make it real."

AI-generated flood videos spread fear

The concern surfaced publicly in Kent about a week ago, at the height of flooding in the region. Ralph said AI-generated videos circulating online falsely depicted catastrophic flash flooding in the Kent Valley.

"We have seen in this event a number of AI-generated videos claiming that there was an actual flash flood," said Ralph. "A wall of water coming through the Kent Valley. I have seen videos with houses floating, cars floating, people in them."

Mayor Ralph says those videos contributed to fear and confusion during an already volatile emergency response.

Verified accounts amplify claims

Even as evacuees return home and impacted communities begin to dry out, misleading content continues to appear on social media feeds.

Some verified accounts, including one called "Spirit Mentor Jen Abra," claimed they had predicted the devastation. Claiming she had a "massive vision" back in September.

Western WA flooding December 2025

Other posts advanced conspiracy theories, including claims of divine schemes or intentional profiteering tied to the flooding.

Pacific mayor responds to conspiracy theories

After seeing multiple posts appear repeatedly online, FOX 13 reached out to Pacific Mayor Vic Kave, whose city was among the hardest hit, with submerged neighborhoods and emergency repairs along the White River. After watching the profiteering conspiracy theory himself, Kave outright dispelled it.

"That’s more of someone just trying to stir the pot," said Kave. "The city of Pacific, there’s nothing to profit from. When it comes to federal aid, the federal government never makes you whole."

Kave said the flooding and levee failures were not the result of secret plots or hidden motives, but long-standing issues tied to infrastructure and policy.

He pointed to strict state regulations and aging flood-protection systems as contributing factors.

Weather-manipulation theories gain traction

Another widely shared video suggested bridges were failing and levees were overwhelmed due to weather manipulation rather than the atmospheric river that brought heavy rain to the region.

Kave said such content often spreads because it attracts attention, not because it reflects reality.

"A lot of these people are looking for relevance," he said. "They post this stuff online and the more views and clicks they get that’s how they earn their living."

Kave said misinformation adds strain to communities already dealing with recovery.

"Think about it, we’re trying to recover, and we got people out there trying to stir something up to get people even angrier than they already are," he said.

