Where's 'Little' Antonio's football? Seattle Seahawks fan loses signed ball at parade

Where's "Little" Antonio Rodrigues' football? The young Seattle Seahawks fan was front of the line during the parade on Wednesday and got his football signed by players.

Then, his uncle threw it toward Sam Darnold hoping it would get signed again. Instead, it ended up lost.

"I just want to be a player, a Seahawks player, because like, I'm really good at football, I'm very talented, and yeah," "Little" Antonio said.

FOX 13 News caught up with the 8-year-old in Puyallup while he threw a football with his dad, "Big" Antonio.

Antonio Rodrigues at the Seahawks Super Bowl victory parade

The younger of the two has Super Bowl ambitions. That's why he couldn't wait to wake up early to go to Seattle with his family Wednesday for the best spot he could find at the Seattle Seahawks World Champions Parade.

"We get off the train and Antonio starts the Seahawks chant," his father said.

His parents said he had his NFL football with him. In the excitement of the parade, they tossed his football to some of the players he aspires to be one day.

"It was very nice to have it signed by Charbonnet, Jobe, and Jones Jr.," "Little" Antonio said. Then, his uncle tossed it toward the star quarterback, hoping for another autograph.

"Threw it and bounced and then hit the ground. Security picked it up. Gave it to the wrong person," "Little" Antonio said. "I just got sad."

Seattle Seahawks fans cheer during the team's NFL football Super Bowl 60 parade and celebration, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

His father said 12s around them noticed something was wrong. "Everybody was trying to get the ball back and it just happened so fast and we couldn't locate it," "Big" Antonio said.

The 8-year-old football fan was crushed. The ball hasn't been seen since. If you ask him, he'll tell you he's been a Seahawks fan since he was born.

"My favorite player is JSN, Woolen, too, and Walker," "Little" Antonio said. He hopes maybe you know where his football is right now and maybe you'll give it back.

"Other 12s have reached out. A guy in the Army reached out. He told us he was going to give us a D.K. ball signed. That just shows you the love and the loyalty of the Seahawks fans," his father said.

It'd be a moment of great sportsmanship and a memory this young 12 will hold on to, if and when, he takes the field himself one day. "Means a lot. It means a lot to me," he said.

"Little" Antonio's parents said he is going to Jaxon Smith-Njigba's camp in the summer. That's something he is looking forward to.

We also reached out to the Seahawks organization, who told us they are aware of this and have been working it. No word on if that could mean a new signed ball for "Little" Antonio. Our fingers are crossed.

