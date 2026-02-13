Seattle homeless encampment sweep brings hope, but worries remain

The Brief Seattle crews cleared a Ballard encampment following months of theft, vandalism, and safety issues that caused $25,000 in damages to local businesses like the Seattle Biscuit Company. Mayor Katie Wilson, who initially delayed the sweep to prioritize outreach, moved forward with the clearing due to safety risks while working toward a goal of 1,000 new shelter units by year-end. Business owners expressed relief but remain skeptical, describing the city's approach as "Whack-a-Mole" and calling for more long-term support to prevent the encampment's return.



Crews have cleared a homeless encampment near local businesses in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood, leaving owners relieved, but also counting the cost of months of disruption, theft, and vandalism.

FOX 13 Seattle previously reported that Mayor Katie Wilson delayed the cleanup, saying more time was needed to connect people to shelter and services.

For months, business owners in Ballard have dealt with break-ins, fights and even a $25,000 theft. Now that the encampment has been cleared, they hope the relief is lasting.

Ballard homeless encampment cleared

What they're saying:

For Sam Thompson, owner of the Seattle Biscuit Company, mornings became unpredictable.

"The first step of coming in, opening the business is, let's see what damage happened," Thompson said.

The encampment behind his restaurant — where he serves oversized Mississippi-style biscuits — brought trash, drugs, break-ins, vandalism and $25,000 in damage, after people tore apart his walk-in cooler two weeks ago.

"They took every piece out of it that, I guess, was of any value, and then ripped all the copper out from the inside. Anything they could rip out they took it," Thompson said.

He called 911.

"They said an officer would come out. No one came out," Thompson said. "As a small business in the city, I feel it's feeling more and more impossible to, like, stay open without any support from the city."

Thompson relied heavily on the community, creating a GoFundMe to help pay for his repairs and those of his neighbor across the street.

Local perspective:

Onur Gulbay, head pit master at Outsider Barbecue, said his business also faced problems last week.

"Because, right in front of here, they were trying to steal wood," Gulbay said. "They were fighting. Like, five homeless people were fighting each other."

Gulbay said their catering vans were vandalized last month, and earlier someone overdosed nearby, prompting customers to avoid the restaurant.

"They want to come here, but they're not feeling safe," he said.

Mayor Wilson’s approach to homelessness

Big picture view:

Mayor Wilson initially delayed the sweep to allow outreach and services for those in the encampment. On Tuesday, her office posted on its blog that the city does not have enough shelter beds as homelessness has doubled, and she decided to clear the Ballard site due to safety concerns.

Her plan includes:

Continuing to clear encampments when safety risks exist.

Improving outreach so people have notice and property isn’t lost.

Cracking down on crime and predatory behavior around encampments.

At 41st Avenue and the Burke-Gilman Trail, the area is now tent-free.

"I'm happy, but we'll see the results after a while," Gulbay said.

"I think clearing the encampments is not the solution. It's helpful for the moment, but it's truly like playing Whack-A-Mole," Thompson said. "It's gone for a moment, but honestly, moving the encampment just tomorrow morning, there will probably be people on the patio and drug paraphernalia."

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to Mayor Wilson for comment but did not receive a response.

During her campaign, Wilson promised 4,000 new shelter units. In blog posts, she said she is working on permit approvals for projects, including an RV safe parking program in West Seattle, with a goal of adding 1,000 new units by the end of the year.

