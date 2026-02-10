Crowds climb, damage Seattle's historic pergola after Seahawks Super Bowl win

The Brief A historic Pioneer Square pergola was damaged and vandalized after crowds celebrated the Seahawks’ Super Bowl win downtown. Video and photos show people climbing and diving off the early-1900s landmark, breaking glass panes despite police warnings. A final repair cost is not yet known, but early estimates suggest damage similar to the $25,000 caused after the 2014 Super Bowl.



A historic Pioneer Square landmark was damaged and vandalized following the Seahawks’ Super Bowl victory, as crowds gathered downtown to celebrate the win.

The Victorian cast-iron pergola at First Avenue and Yesler Way is a neighborhood fixture built in the early 1900s, suffered broken glass panes and graffiti in the hours after the game. Photos shared on the official Pioneer Square Instagram account show cracked glass and damage to the structure’s posts.

Pioneer Square Instagram post regarding pergola damage.

Alongside the images, the account posted a message urging fans to support repairs, saying: "We love seeing 12’s come together to celebrate a monumental Seahawks win. Please consider donating $12 or more to support parks recovery."

Crowds climb pergola after the win

Traffic cameras capture Seahawks fans flooding downtown Seattle at 1st Avenue and Yesler Way. (SDOT)

Traffic camera footage from Sunday shows large crowds climbing on top of the pergola in the wake of the victory.

Social media videos circulating online show people standing on the structure and even diving off it, likening the scene to stagediving at a rock concert.

As the celebration unfolded, Seattle police tried to intervene online, posting on X, "Please stay off the pergola." Officers later followed up with another post aimed at those still climbing it: "This one is for the people who are on the pergola. Why? Please stop."

Despite those warnings, the landmark once again became a focal point for post-game celebrations.

A familiar scene from past Super Bowls

Damage to the pergola after major Seahawks wins is not new. During the team’s Super Bowl victory in 2014, crowds also climbed the structure, causing extensive damage.

Archival video from that year shows dozens of people standing atop the pergola, waving their arms as others gathered below. A newspaper clipping from the Kitsap Sun reported the crowd caused about $25,000 in damage at the time, including shattered glass panes.

Kitsap Sun article on Pioneer Square pergola damage after 2014 Super Bowl.

FOX 13 reviewed old news articles and archival footage showing crowds climbing the pergola after the Seahawks’ 2014 Super Bowl win over the Broncos, causing about $25,000 in damage.

According to the Kitsap Sun in 2014, 20 glass panes were shattered, each valued between $800 and $900.

Damage estimate similar to 2014

Lisa Howard, executive director of the Alliance for Pioneer Square, said a final repair estimate is not yet available, but early assessments suggest the damage is comparable to what the pergola sustained after the Seahawks’ 2014 Super Bowl win.

"It’s about the same number of glass panes that cracked this time around," Howard said, adding that Seattle Parks has already completed an initial assessment of the historic structure.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Damaged pergola posts at First Avenue and Yesler Way. (Pioneer Square)

Howard said the neighborhood also saw increased litter and a broken street signal. The Seattle Department of Transportation has since replaced the signal, and the Metropolitan Improvement District had the area cleaned up by 11 a.m. Monday.

"Overall I think we came out of it pretty good," Howard said. "Just trying to make sure the historic structure is protected in the future and not damaged."

Landmark has long history of damage and repairs

The pergola has endured repeated damage over the decades. In 2001, a semi-truck struck the structure, shattering it into thousands of pieces and forcing extensive repairs. It was rebuilt and later reinforced with thicker posts to prevent future vehicle strikes, though it has been hit multiple times since.

The pergola was originally built in 1909 to shelter passengers waiting for cable cars and remains one of Pioneer Square’s most recognizable historic features.

Despite the latest damage, Howard said the alliance is not concerned about crowds returning to the area for a potential victory parade.

She said the parade route would be several blocks away, at a different time of day, and not in the heart of the neighborhood, making it less likely to see the same level of chaos.

Donations to help fund repairs have already begun coming in, according to the Pioneer Square Alliance.

