Where to get a Seahawks Rally Card during Seattle Super Bowl parade

As the city of Seattle prepares for a parade of up to one million people on Wednesday, there are some extra possibilities of collecting mementos of the Seahawks Super Bowl championship win this week.

What's next:

The parade will kick off at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 11. Along the parade route through Seattle, there will be a chance to pick up World Champions Rally Cards.

Those cards are going to be made available to fans at the following Starbucks locations:

Columbia Center

1101 Madison Street

Two Union Square

3rd & Madison

1700 Seventh Avenue

7th and Westlake

7th & Pike

1st & Walker

Pier 55

Terry & Republican

Metropolitan Park East

What they're saying:

"A rally card designed to mark the moment. Fans can pick up exclusive World Champions rally cards at select Starbucks locations along the parade route and downtown. Those with tickets to the Trophy Celebration will also receive one at gates upon entry," read a statement on the Seattle Seahawks parade page.

New graphic shows where fans can get Rally Cards at certain Starbucks

