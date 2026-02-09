Where to get a Seahawks Rally Card during Seattle Super Bowl parade
SEATTLE - As the city of Seattle prepares for a parade of up to one million people on Wednesday, there are some extra possibilities of collecting mementos of the Seahawks Super Bowl championship win this week.
What's next:
The parade will kick off at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 11. Along the parade route through Seattle, there will be a chance to pick up World Champions Rally Cards.
Those cards are going to be made available to fans at the following Starbucks locations:
- Columbia Center
- 1101 Madison Street
- Two Union Square
- 3rd & Madison
- 1700 Seventh Avenue
- 7th and Westlake
- 7th & Pike
- 1st & Walker
- Pier 55
- Terry & Republican
- Metropolitan Park East
What they're saying:
"A rally card designed to mark the moment. Fans can pick up exclusive World Champions rally cards at select Starbucks locations along the parade route and downtown. Those with tickets to the Trophy Celebration will also receive one at gates upon entry," read a statement on the Seattle Seahawks parade page.
New graphic shows where fans can get Rally Cards at certain Starbucks
MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Fans seen climbing Pergola in Seattle's Pioneer Square after Seahawks' Super Bowl win
Seattle Seahawks MVP Kenneth Walker III to lead Disneyland victory parade
Seattle Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak will be next Las Vegas Raiders head coach
Seahawks’ Sam Darnold, Leonard Williams speak after Super Bowl LX win
Seahawks Jones, Love speak to the media after winning Super Bowl LX
Kenneth Walker III becomes 1st running back to win Super Bowl MVP in 28 years
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Seahawks and the Starbucks company.