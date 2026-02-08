Seattle Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak will be next Las Vegas Raiders head coach

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is leaving the franchise to become the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kubiak had a second interview with the Raiders on the Saturday before the Seahawks traveled to the Bay Area for Super Bowl LX. Reports soon followed that Kubiak would attempt to reach a deal with the Raiders to become their new head coach once the Super Bowl was over.

Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak of the Seattle Seahawks looks on against the Houston Texans at Lumen Field on October 20, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images / Getty Images)

While it couldn’t be made official, general manager John Schneider told NFL Network last week that Kubiak was leaving for the Raiders’ job, replacing former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll in the role after only one season. Kubiak told reporters after the Super Bowl that he will be the next Raiders head coach.

Kubiak, 38, spent just one year as offensive coordinator in Seattle and is leaving as a Super Bowl champion.



Kubiak’s father, Gary, spent eight years as head coach of the Houston Texans, and two years as head coach of the Denver Broncos, along with another decade of work as an offensive coordinator or assistant head coach in the NFL. His brother, Klay, is offensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers under Kyle Shanahan.

The Seahawks finished the regular season as the No. 3 scoring offense in the NFL, and eighth in total offense at 351.4 yards per game. Seattle’s 123.3 rushing yards per game was tied for 10th, and 228.1 passing yards per game was eighth in the league.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba set franchise records with 119 receptions for 1,793 yards, which is the eighth-most by a receiver in a single season in NFL history. Additionally, Sam Darnold made a second straight Pro Bowl, throwing for 4,048 yards with 24 touchdowns in Kubiak’s offense.