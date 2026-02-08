Seattle Seahawks beat Patriots to win Super Bowl 2026, capture second Lombardi Trophy

The Brief The Seahawks beat the Patriots in Super Bowl 60 in Santa Clara. Seattle won its second Lombardi Trophy and first since the 2013 season. The victory came in a rematch of Super Bowl 49.



The Seattle Seahawks are Super Bowl champions again.

Seattle defeated the New England Patriots on Sunday in Super Bowl 60, capturing the second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history and completing a return to the NFL’s biggest stage more than a decade after their last championship.

Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. The Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29-13.

The victory came in a rematch of Super Bowl 49, a game that has lingered in Seahawks history for 11 years.

Seahawks finish title run on football’s biggest stage

The Seahawks entered Super Bowl 60 behind one of the league’s top playoff defenses and a resurgent offense led by quarterback Sam Darnold.

Seattle earned its Super Bowl berth with a win over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship game, marking the franchise’s fourth Super Bowl appearance and first since the 2014 season.

Defense delivers when it matters most

Devon Witherspoon, Derick Hall, Byron Murphy and the rest of Mike Macdonald’s ferocious unit pummeled Drake Maye in Seattle's 29-13 win on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Sam Darnold tossed a touchdown pass to AJ Barner, Kenneth Walker III ran for 135 yards and Jason Myers set a Super Bowl record by making all five of his field-goal tries.

Seattle’s "Dark Side" defense helped Darnold become the first quarterback in the 2018 draft class to win a Super Bowl.

A championship moment for a new Seahawks era

The win marked a milestone for Macdonald and a Seahawks roster that helped reestablish the franchise among the NFL’s elite.

Walker became the first running back to win the Super Bowl MVP award since Terrell Davis 28 years ago.

Uchenna Nwosu punctuated a punishing defensive performance by snagging Maye’s pass in the air after Witherspoon hit his arm and ran it back 45 yards for a pick-6.

"It’s a one-of-a-kind feeling, bro," Witherspoon said. "You talk about a group of guys who battle every day, who believe in each other and believe in their coach, you can’t describe this group no better. It’s just a one-of-a-kind feeling. I was just so happy to battle with these guys. We went through a lot, but we believed. All of you all doubters out there who said all that other stuff, you all don’t know what’s going on in this building. We’re one of one over here."

After leading the NFL with 20 turnovers in the regular season, Darnold didn’t have any in three playoff games. He wasn’t particularly sharp against a solid Patriots defense but protected the ball and made enough plays, finishing 19 of 38 for 202 yards.

"I know we won the Super Bowl, but we could have been a little bit better on offense, but I don’t care about that right now," Darnold said. "It’s an unbelievable feeling, man. I’m just so happy for the guys in the locker room and the coaches that put in so much effort throughout the whole season."

The Seahawks sacked Maye six times, including two apiece by Hall and Murphy. Hall’s strip-sack late in the third quarter set up a short field and Darnold connected with Barner on 16-yard scoring toss to make it 19-0.

Seattle previously won the Super Bowl during the 2013 season and now adds a second championship to its history.