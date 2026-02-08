Why is Marvel star Chris Pratt a Seattle Seahawks fan?

The Brief Chris Pratt’s Seahawks fandom is rooted in his childhood growing up in Lake Stevens, where he was along before achieving Hollywood fame. Unlike fair-weather celebrity fans, Pratt is a mainstay at Lumen Field, famously participating in the 12 Flag tradition and attending high-stakes playoff games. His journey from local high school athlete to his Super Bowl 2026 appearance, highlights the synergy between the actor and the Pacific Northwest community.



While many Hollywood A-listers adopt sports teams for the cameras, Marvel star Chris Pratt’s devotion to the Seattle Seahawks is as authentic as a rainy afternoon at Lumen Field.

As the Seahawks made their high-stakes Super Bowl 2026 appearance Sunday, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor appeared for his special role: introducing the team before kickoff.

For Pratt, this isn't just a celebrity cameo; it's the culmination of a lifelong journey that started long before he was a household name.

Roots in the Pacific Northwest

Pratt wasn’t born in Washington, but he was certainly made there.

At the age of 7, Pratt and his family settled in Lake Stevens, a suburb about 45 minutes northeast of Seattle.

Growing up in the 1980s and '90s, Pratt’s formative years were spent as a member of the 12s, the Seahawks’ famously loud fan base. He graduated from Lake Stevens High School in 1997, a time when the team was struggling for national respect.

"The NFC West used to be a joke, and Seattle was the furthest away from the rest of the country," Pratt said in a 2015 interview with NFL.com. "We’d get disrespect, and it rains a lot so we’re mad! Our team is just that: a team. We have that old-school approach. No divas. We’re blue-collar that way."

Chris Pratt and son, Jack Pratt attend Super Bowl 2026 between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium on Feb. 08, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

More than a fair-weather fan

Pratt’s authoritative status as a 12 superfan comes from his consistency. Unlike fair-weather celebrities who appear only during championship runs, Pratt has been a fixture at games for decades.

He was spotted raising the "12 Flag" at Lumen Field years ago and famously attended the 2015 NFC Championship game, witnessing the Seahawks' legendary comeback against the Green Bay Packers. In 2025, he was seen on the sidelines during a Thursday Night Football matchup, running out of the tunnel with the team and greeting franchise legend Marshawn Lynch.

For Pratt, being a fan is a family affair. He recently shared on "Live with Kelly and Mark" that he attends games with his 13-year-old son, Jack, describing the emotional highs of the playoffs as a bonding experience where they were "praying and crying and hugging each other."

Feeding the beast

The actor often speaks about the synergy between the team and its fans. To Pratt, the 12th Man isn't just a marketing slogan; it’s a competitive advantage.

"Being a 12th Fan means we’re more than just fans, we’re part of the team," Pratt noted in a 2015 interview with NFL.com. "From the 12s all around the world supporting from home … to the fans at the stadium who literally make gameplay more difficult for our opponents because we have the loudest stadium. We feed the beast."

