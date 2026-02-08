LIVE Super Bowl 2026: Seahawks vs. Patriots scores, updates, more

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks will face the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 8, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara for Super Bowl 2026. Seattle defeated the Los Angeles Rams 31-27 at Lumen Field to win the NFC championship, earning the franchise’s first conference title since the 2014 season. The Patriots advanced by defeating the Broncos 10-7 in the AFC championship game, returning to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2018 season.



It all comes down to this: Super Bowl 2026.

The Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots meet again on football’s biggest stage, marking their first Super Bowl matchup since 2014.

Follow along for live scores, updates and the latest Super Bowl 2026 coverage as the Seahawks take on the Patriots with a championship on the line.

Running backs Cam Akers, Velus Jones Jr. elevated – 1:30 p.m.

The Seahawks elevated running backs Cam Akers and Velus Jones Jr. from the practice squad on Saturday ahead of the Super Bowl matchup with the Patriots.

Akers and Jones provide backfield depth for Seattle behind Ken Walker III and George Holani in the absence of Zach Charbonnet, who tore his ACL earlier in the postseason.

The Patriots elevated running back D'Ernest Johnson and defensive end Leonard Taylor III from their practice squad for the game.

New England elected not to activate defensive lineman Joshua Farmer from injured reserve on Saturday, ruling him out for the game. Farmer had been listed as questionable to play due to a hamstring injury. However, he won't play since he's not a part of the roster and was downgraded to out.

The inactive lists for both teams will be due out at 2 p.m. PT.

Both teams will need to declare seven players from their 55-man gameday rosters as inactive for the game. That's when we'll find out if any of the three players from the two teams that are listed as questionable will be available or not.

Fullback Robbie Ouzts (neck) for Seattle, and edge rusher Harold Landry (knee) and linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle) for New England are the players in doubt to play in the Super Bowl.

The Vince Lombardi Trophy is framed by the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots helmets during Super Bowl LX Opening Night at San Jose McEnery Convention Center on Feb. 02, 2026, in San Jose, Calif.

How to watch, stream FOX 13 Seattle’s Super Bowl 2026 coverage – 1 p.m.

Fans can watch FOX 13 Seattle’s seven hours of live Super Bowl 2026 pregame coverage from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on FOX 13+ (KZJO ch. 22.1/cable 110).

The coverage will also stream live on the FOX LOCAL App, available on connected TVs, smartphones and tablets.

Stay with FOX 13 Seattle throughout Super Bowl 2026 for live updates, breaking news, on-air moments and Seahawks coverage from pregame to kickoff to postgame.

Stay with FOX 13 Seattle after the final Super Bowl 2026 whistle – 1 p.m.

Once the game ends, FOX 13 Seattle will remain live on the air with postgame analysis, reactions and breaking news from California and in Seattle.

FOX 13 Seattle Anchors David Rose and Sabirah Rayford will lead live coverage, while the FOX 13 sports team delivers immediate reactions from the field and locker room at Levi’s Stadium.

Reporters Franque Thompson, Shirah Matsuzawa and Jennifer Dowling will be stationed across Seattle, capturing fan reactions throughout the city. FOX 13 Seattle sports Anchor Lauren Helmbrecht will report live from the Rough & Tumble Pub, while sports Anchors Curtis Crabtree and Chris Swanson will provide game highlights and commentary from the FOX 13 Seattle studios.

