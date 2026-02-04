Bad Bunny records sold out across Seattle ahead of the Super Bowl

The Brief Bad Bunny will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show this Sunday, February 8, marking the first time a solo Latin artist has headlined the event. His latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos , made history earlier this week at the 68th Grammy Awards as the first Spanish-language project to win Album of the Year. While local shops like Easy Street Records report massive demand for his vinyl, the selection has faced national criticism from conservative figures who have organized an "All-American" alternative concert featuring Kid Rock.



Spotify’s top global streaming artist of 2025 will be part of the spotlight this Sunday alongside the Seattle Seahawks, stirring response across the city.

At Easy Street Records in West Seattle, shoppers scanning the Latin music section won’t find a single Bad Bunny album on the shelves. Not because of a lack of interest, but because demand has wiped them out.

"All on back order right now," said Nathan Cardiff, a manager at Easy Street Records.

Cardiff said the Puerto Rican superstar has been a consistent seller for years. Some customers have been on a waitlist since January of last year for his latest album. Just days ago, that album, "Debí Tirar Más Fotos," made history on music’s biggest night, becoming the first Spanish-language album to win best album.

A sound that crosses language



To understand Bad Bunny’s local impact, FOX 13 spoke to Seattle-born-and-raised DJ Amanda Ochoa, who performs under the name La Mala Noche who specializes in Latin dance music. For Ochoa, his her interest goes far beyond his lyrics.

"He puts out that frequency that touches everybody. It’s contagious," remarked Ochoa. "You don’t even have to know what he’s saying to understand it, but it makes you want to move. That is pretty powerful."

Ochoa said that when she first started hosting Latin music parties in Seattle, Bad Bunny’s name helped draw crowds who were unfamiliar with the genre.

"Everybody just only wanted Bad Bunny nights. That was the only way people could understand Latin music," she said. "He opened up the door for us to be able to open up and showcase that."

Responding to criticism

Bad Bunny’s high-profile appearance has drawn criticism in some corners, with the debate even surfacing in Seahawks press conferences. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence weighed in on the broader conversation.

"You know we have so many different cultures and ethnic backgrounds in America that, you know, I think it’s time to start embracing all of them," said Lawrence.

Ochoa noted that this is not new territory for the artist. Bad Bunny previously appeared as a surprise guest during Jennifer Lopez’s halftime performance in 2020.

"If you don’t want to open up to something new then I can’t control that, you know," said Ochoa. "Having that representation for Washington, for all the Latinos that are here, especially in this time, that is just beautiful."

Vinyl arrives just in time

For fans eager to get their hands on physical copies, relief is on the way. Easy Street Records just received its first shipment of the new album.

Cardiff says they’ve put in an order of 125 to start. Vinyl records will be available for sale Friday.

When asked how demand for this record compares to other major releases. Cardiff told FOX 13 Seattle, it was not far off the interest in Harry Style’s new album or a recent Alice in Chains re-issue.

"I mean he has such a global reach and I think right now in this day and age, I think it’s important for someone to reach not just one small fan base, but all over the world," said Cardiff.

