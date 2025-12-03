Spotify Wrapped 2025 is here: Here's who Seattle streamed the most

The Brief Spotify released its 2025 Wrapped campaign on Wednesday, allowing users to view their personalized annual statistics based on listening data collected through mid-November. The company promotes this edition as its biggest yet, introducing new features designed to address user feedback from previous years. Data specific to Seattle revealed that Taylor Swift was the city's top artist, while Kendrick Lamar and SZA's collaboration "luther" ranked as the most-streamed song.



Spotify Wrapped 2025 has arrived and users can now see their top artists, songs, albums and podcasts for the year.

What they're saying:

On Wednesday morning, the music streaming giant delivered its most anticipated annual recap. Spotify is billing the 2025 edition to be its biggest yet, with a host of new features it hopes may address some disappointments users had last year.

To compile Wrapped, Spotify collects listening data from Jan. 1 through around mid-November.

That gives the company time to solidify finishing touches and deliver its recap to users by early December. But it also means your late November and December streaming habits won’t be included, which may be why your favorite holiday songs aren’t on the list, or other year-end hits.

Spotify also shared city-specific lists, and here's who sers in Seattle listened to this year.

Local perspective:

Seattle’s Top Artists of 2025 on Spotify:

Taylor Swift Drake Kendrick Lamar Morgan Wallen The Weeknd

Seattle’s Top Songs of 2025 on Spotify:

"luther (with sza)" by Kendrick Lamar, SZA "Die With A Smile" by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars "tv off (feat. lefty gunplay)" by Kendrick Lamar, Lefty Gunplay "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" by Billie Eilish "Golden" by HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, K Pop Demon Hunters Cast

Seattle’s Top Albums of 2025 on Spotify:

I’m The Problem by Morgan Wallen SOS Deluxe: LANA by SZA KPop Demon Hunters by KPop Demon Hunters Cast, HUNTR/X, Saja Boys GNX by Kendrick Lamar Short n' Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter

Despite Taylor Swift, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Morgan Wallen and The Weeknd ranking as Seattle’s top artists, Bad Bunny was Spotify’s top artist globally.

For the fourth time, after claiming the title in 2020, 2021 and 2022, users crowned Bad Bunny the top global artist with 19.8 billion streams this year. He also clinched the global top album of 2025 with "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS."

