T-Mobile to lay off hundreds of WA employees across the state

The Brief Nearly 400 employees will be laid off by T-Mobile this spring. The layoffs are permanent, but the locations impacted are not closing, according to the company. T-Mobile previously laid off 121 Washington employees last fall.



T-Mobile has announced they will soon lay off hundreds of Washington employees in Bellevue, Bothell, Woodinville, and more cities across the state. The positions eliminated include both remote and in-person roles.

The Washington Employment Security Department reports that the company sent a notice to them about layoff plans coming to the company this April.

The cellular network giant cites "changing business needs" for the 393 permanent layoffs. The company has headquarters in Washington and a significant work force in the surrounding Seattle area.

What's next:

Beginning April 2, layoffs will go into effect at the following locations:

Bellevue HQ

Bellingham Call Center

Bothell 4 Switch

Canyon Pointe (Bothell)

Snoqualmie Office

East Wenatchee Data Center

Heritage Corporate Center

Spokane Office

Woodinville (Duvall & 178th)

Bellevue MGI Data Center

Remote (home office positions)

The company notes in their notice to Washington employment officials that the locations are not closing, but the layoffs of the impacted positions are permanent.

Dig deeper:

Those positions being eliminated are wide-ranging, including marketing, engineers, analytics teams, managers, sales coaches, account executives, retail roles, and more.

