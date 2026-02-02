T-Mobile to lay off hundreds of WA employees across the state
SEATTLE - T-Mobile has announced they will soon lay off hundreds of Washington employees in Bellevue, Bothell, Woodinville, and more cities across the state. The positions eliminated include both remote and in-person roles.
The Washington Employment Security Department reports that the company sent a notice to them about layoff plans coming to the company this April.
The cellular network giant cites "changing business needs" for the 393 permanent layoffs. The company has headquarters in Washington and a significant work force in the surrounding Seattle area.
What's next:
Beginning April 2, layoffs will go into effect at the following locations:
- Bellevue HQ
- Bellingham Call Center
- Bothell 4 Switch
- Canyon Pointe (Bothell)
- Snoqualmie Office
- East Wenatchee Data Center
- Heritage Corporate Center
- Spokane Office
- Woodinville (Duvall & 178th)
- Bellevue MGI Data Center
- Remote (home office positions)
The company notes in their notice to Washington employment officials that the locations are not closing, but the layoffs of the impacted positions are permanent.
Dig deeper:
Those positions being eliminated are wide-ranging, including marketing, engineers, analytics teams, managers, sales coaches, account executives, retail roles, and more.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington Employment Security Department.