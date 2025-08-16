T-Mobile lays off 121 workers in western Washington

The Brief T-Mobile will lay off 121 employees in western Washington starting October 13. The layoffs follow T-Mobile's $4.4 billion acquisition of UScellular. The Washington State Employment Security Department is assisting affected workers.



T-Mobile is laying off over 100 employees across western Washington next month.

What To Know:

The layoffs will affect 121 workers, with separations expected to begin on Oct. 13, according to a recent Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) announcement.

T-Mobile's headquarters are located in Bellevue. The wireless carrier also has locations in Bothell and Snoqualmie.

FILE - The T-Mobile logo is seen outside a shop in Washington, DC, on July 26, 2019. (Photo by ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images)

The layoffs come after T-Mobile's $4.4 billion acquisition of UScellular, which gained the company more than 4 million new customers and over 2,000 cell towers.

WARN notices are sent by the Washington State Employment Security Department, which works to ease the transition for employees affected by a closure or layoffs.

The WARN layoff and closure database can be found on the Employment Security Department's website.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Employment Security Department and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

