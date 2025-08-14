Customers Say Enumclaw ATM Dispensed Wrong Bills, BECU Refusing Refunds

The Brief BECU customers in Enumclaw reported recent ATM errors, receiving less cash than requested. The ATM allegedly dispensed $20 bills instead of $100s, leading to customer complaints. BECU is addressing the issue, contacting affected customers, and has taken the ATM out of service.



Several BECU customers say a routine trip to a local ATM ended with them being short-changed — literally.

The backstory:

Trevor Walsh, who lives in Enumclaw, said he attempted to withdraw $360 from a BECU ATM last Saturday in the QFC parking lot but was surprised when it dispensed only $120.

"Never had an issue with an ATM in my life and then out pops six twenties," shared Walsh. "I was like that’s the weirdest thing I’ve ever seen. I’m like, it’s an ATM, it’s a bank—they’ll take care of it Monday."

Carly Coynor, also from Enumclaw, had a similar experience that same day.

"I pulled it out and looked at it and I was like, wait, there’s only forty dollars here," remarked Coynor. "That’s not right."

Both customers believe the ATM was incorrectly stocked, dispensing $20 bills instead of $100s. But they say the bigger issue began when they tried to report it.

"Monday we call, a bunch of us, and BECU just literally said ‘too bad. Not our problem,’" said Walsh.

Coynor said she also called the credit union Monday. "They told me that they don’t have a transaction for that amount. There’s nothing they can do for me and to call my bank," she said.

She did—and claims was denied by her bank as well.

"What is somebody to do at that point?" Coynor asked. "I know they’ve got cameras on their ATM. They should be able to do something."

The issue quickly caught fire online, especially on local Facebook community pages where dozens of people shared similar stories. Coynor said she was surprised by how many other customers had the same complaint.

Both Coynor and Walsh say they expected BECU, an NCUA insured institution, to take responsibility for the costly error.

"It’s your ATM. You guys have your name on it. You guys should be able to investigate it," said Coynor. "If there’s an error, they should come through it and make it right."

What they're saying:

In response to questions from FOX 13 News, BECU issued a statement saying:

"We are aware of the situation and I can confirm this is an isolated issue. The affected ATM has been taken out of service and those impacted are being contacted directly as part of our resolution process."

When FOX 13 visited the Enumclaw location this week, crews were working on the ATM, and customers were seen successfully withdrawing correct bills.

Still, some customers say it’s not enough. Walsh has since filed a formal complaint with the Washington State Attorney General’s Office and is encouraging others to do the same.

"We just want accountability. People want their money back," he said.

The Source: Information in this story came from BECU and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Illegal lane splitting on Washington highways raises safety concerns

This is the best community college in WA, report says

Arrest of Seattle airport fugitive caught on camera in Tacoma

Reptile Zoo to close in Monroe after 30 years

Wild rabbits spotted with strange 'horn-like' growths sprouting from their heads

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.