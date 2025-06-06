The Brief The Enumclaw QFC sold a $7.4M winning lottery ticket and donated $20,000 to a local food bank. The donation will provide over 7,700 meals to community members in need. The effort supports QFC's ‘Zero Hunger | Zero Waste’ initiative to combat hunger and food waste.



The Enumclaw QFC sold a winning lottery ticket, and in response, donated $20,000 to a local food bank.

What we know:

A ticket sold by QFC ended up being the $7.4M winning Washington Lottery LOTTO ticket from the May 19 drawing, and as a way of giving back to the community, Enumclaw QFC donated $20,000 to the Plateau Outreach Ministries Food Bank.

"It’s not every day a winning ticket is sold in your store, and our team wanted to do something special," said Brent Stewart, president of QFC, in a statement. "Donating to the Plateau Outreach Ministries Food Bank is the perfect way to live out our purpose to feed the human spirit and help people in our community."

The donation to the Plateau Outreach Food Bank will provide over 7,700 meals to community members in need while allowing the food bank to continue to stock fresh and nutritious options.

The donation contributes to QFC's "Zero Hunger | Zero Waste" initiative that aims to end hunger and eliminate food waste across the state.

The Source: Information in this article came from a QFC press release.

