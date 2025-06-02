Masked, armed teens sought in Enumclaw High School break in

The Brief Masked and armed teens broke into Enumclaw High School on Saturday night. While they didn't steal or damage anything, police are concerned about the teens' suspicious behavior and have an increased presence at the school. Authorities are seeking help from the public to identify the suspects.



Authorities are on high alert after several armed and masked teens broke into Enumclaw High School over the weekend.

What we know:

The three juveniles were spotted on security cameras Saturday evening around 10 p.m.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The masked teens broke into the school at 9:56 p.m., and fled the scene at 10:04 p.m. as local law enforcement responded.

While they did not steal or break anything inside the school building, the Enumclaw Police Department says it is concerned with the teens' suspicious behavior.

Because of this, there will be an increased police presence at Enumclaw High School until the individuals can be identified and apprehended.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact the Enumclaw Police Department Tip Line at enumtips.com.

The Source: Information in this story came from a joint press release sent out by the Enumclaw Police Department and Enumclaw School District.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Wenatchee dad, 3 young girls unreachable, missing person alert activated

'Shut your legs' comment, rating female staff: Snoqualmie Police Chief fired after probe

DOJ to announce drug trafficking arrests in Seattle

Washington state named ‘sanctuary jurisdiction’ by Trump admin, 35 of 39 counties listed

Motorcyclist speaks out after arrest made in Auburn, WA hit-and-run nearly 2 years ago

WA beekeeper working to save millions of bees involved in crash in Whatcom County

FBI scrutiny puts pressure on Seattle mayor after protest clash

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.