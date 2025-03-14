The Brief Four teens and an 11-year-old were caught driving a stolen car in the Enumclaw area on Friday. Troopers say when they contacted them, a 13-year-old was pumping gas, and the others were inside a gas station buying candy.



A vehicle that was reportedly seen driving erratically in the Enumclaw area on Friday turned out to be stolen, and troopers said a group of kids were behind the wheel.

Washington State Patrol received a report about the car as it traveled down State Route 164.

According to WSP Trooper Rick Johnson, the car was eventually located at a Texaco gas station, and it turned out to be stolen.

via WSP Trooper Rick Johnson

Troopers then contacted four teens and an 11-year-old. Johnson said a 13-year-old was driving the vehicle.

The 13-year-old driver was allegedly pumping gas, and an 11-year-old, 14-year-old, and two other 13-year-old passengers were buying candy inside the gas station when they were caught.

Troopers said they contacted the teens, however there was no word on arrests.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Washington State Patrol.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Thieves steal 60 guns from South Hill, WA storage units

FBI urges public to delete WA Good to Go text scam messages

Best time to see the UW cherry blossoms in Seattle

Seattle Seahawks reach deal with WR Cooper Kupp

Flushing illegal contraband behind bars; WA youth facility leader says it’s 'OK'

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.