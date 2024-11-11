Tips, dashcam video sought in SR 410 Halloween murder near Enumclaw, WA

Banners now sit along State Route 410 near Enumclaw, asking for the public's help to solve a homicide that happened on the highway over a week ago.

Washington State troopers say 52-year-old Hans Hansen was found shot to death near his vehicle parked on the side of SR 410 on Halloween.

410 is a busy stretch of road that runs up to Greenwater, and troopers are hoping somebody has dashcam video showing the killer or their vehicle.

The banners pleading for the public's help were created by Hansen's girlfriend, and two of his sons helped put them up Saturday.

"It's just hard," said Ericka Gilson, Hans' girlfriend.

Gilson met Hansen in high school in Montana. They both lost a close friend who died in a car accident. After graduation, Hans got married, moved to Pennsylvania, and had four kids.

"He was teaching law. He had a PhD in law and criminal justice and he was a professor there, and I was happy to know he was happy," Gilson said.

In 2022, they reconnected through classmates.com, as both had recently gone through a divorce.

"Like two broken people and the pieces that fit together, because we understood the pain that the other still carried," Gilson said.

Within weeks, Hans moved to western Washington, helping Ericka with her business. When her sister got cancer and she needed to be in Seattle, Hans took care of their home.

Ericka says Hans had no enemies, never did drugs, and didn't even really know anyone in Washington. She also says he had a great sense of humor.

"He was absolutely hilarious," Gilson said.

It's why this murder has been so difficult to comprehend.

"I was looking at one of his coats to give his sons and I couldn't find it, and I remembered that we were driving through Seattle one day, and he stopped the car and ran out and put his coat over a homeless guy...he just did that stuff."

Ericka says Hans would have defended himself.

"He was Viking. He was 100% Viking. A big guy so he probably would have defended himself if somebody came after him. Absolutely. He was 6'4" and just strapping."

She's hoping her banners and words motivate someone to come forward.

"It can't go unsolved. It's too small of a community and there is a very good chance this person lives here, so you'd think people would want to talk and get this person out of this community," Ericka said.

If you have any information on a suspect, or have dashcam video from October 28-31, you can upload it to the Washington State Patrol's website.

You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers through the P3Tips app or by calling 800-222-TIPS(8477) for a $1,000 cash reward.

