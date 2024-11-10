Suspected DUI driver nearly crashes into Buckley, WA home

A suspected DUI driver pulls up onto the front yard of a home in Buckley, nearly crashing into the house. The aftermath was all caught on camera.

"The homeowners were sitting inside their house, saw headlights coming into their living room window very close to the house," Sgt. Darren Moss, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer said.

Inside the truck, a 52-year-old man who appeared to have been drinking, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. The homeowners called 911 and when deputies arrived, they found the man still inside the truck with the engine turned off.

Pierce County bodycam footage

"They could tell right away that he seemed to be inebriated and in fact he had several little wine bottles on the passenger seat of the truck," Moss said.

He told FOX 13, deputies asked the man to step out of the car multiple times, but he refused. You can see it in the bodycam video.

"We need you to step out, because there will be one other option and that’s to pull you out, but we prefer not to do that," a deputy can be heard saying in the body camera video. "You’re going to get pulled out on your face on the ground if you don’t get out now."

Video shows deputies eventually pulling the man out of the car. "At that point he was grabbing on to the steering wheel," Moss said.

The driver was evaluated, then taken to the hospital before he was booked in jail for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, according to Moss.

Pierce County bodycam footage

With the holidays here, this video serves as an important reminder to not drink and drive.

"There are so many things you can do nowadays, there’s no excuse to have a DUI, if you’ve had more than one or two drinks, you probably should just not drive," Moss Said. "It’s just not worth the risk, we’ve seen too many fatalities on our roadways from reckless driving and speeding, and DUIs those are the three main factors in all of our accidents."

