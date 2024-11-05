Here's how every WA county voted for president in the 2024 general election

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris notched early wins in reliably Republican and Democratic states, respectively, as a divided America made its decision in a stark choice for the nation’s future Tuesday.

Washington, long a vote-by-mail state, will continue counting ballots for days to come. Ballots have to be postmarked or placed in a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Keep reading to see how every county in Washington state voted for president in the 2024 election. Note: The results below will show the latest election data as the state and county offices report new information each day.

Washington county-by-county election results

Latest electoral college count

Trump won Florida, a one-time battleground that has shifted heavily to Republicans in recent elections. He also notched early wins in reliably Republican states such as Texas, South Carolina and Indiana, while Harris took Democratic strongholds like New York, Massachusetts and Illinois.

The fate of democracy appeared to be a primary driver for Harris’ supporters, a sign that the Democratic nominee’s persistent messaging in her campaign’s closing days accusing Trump of being a fascist may have broken through, according to AP VoteCast. The expansive survey of more than 110,000 voters nationwide also found a country mired in negativity and desperate for change. Trump’s supporters were largely focused on immigration and inflation — two issues that the former Republican president has been hammering since the start of his campaign.

Those casting Election Day ballots mostly encountered a smooth process, with isolated reports of hiccups that regularly happen, including long lines, technical issues and ballot printing errors.

Harris has promised to work across the aisle to tackle economic worries and other issues without radically departing from the course set by President Joe Biden. Trump has vowed to replace thousands of federal workers with loyalists, impose sweeping tariffs on allies and foes alike, and stage the largest deportation operation in U.S. history.

Harris and Trump entered Election Day focused on seven swing states, five of them carried by Trump in 2016 before they flipped to Biden in 2020: the "blue wall" of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin as well as Arizona and Georgia. Nevada and North Carolina, which Democrats and Republicans respectively carried in the last two elections, were also closely contested.

Kamala Harris (left), Donald Trump (right) (Public Domain)

Trump voted in Palm Beach, Florida, near his Mar-a-Lago club. He called into a Wisconsin radio station Tuesday to say: "I’m watching these results. So far so good."

Harris, the Democratic vice president, did phone interviews with radio stations in the battleground states; then visited Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington carrying a box of Doritos — her go-to snack.

"This truly represents the best of who we are," Harris told a room of cheering staffers. She was handed a cellphone by supporters doing phone banking, and when asked by reporters how she was feeling, the vice president held up a phone and responded, "Gotta talk to voters."

Harris, 60, would be the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to serve as president. She also would be the first sitting vice president to win the White House in 36 years.

Trump, 78, would be the oldest president ever elected. He would also be the first defeated president in 132 years to win another term in the White House, and the first person convicted of a felony to take over the Oval Office.

He survived one assassination attempt by millimeters at a July rally. Secret Service agents foiled a second attempt in September.

Harris, pointing to the warnings of Trump's former aides, has labeled him a "fascist" and blamed Trump for putting women's lives in danger by nominating three of the justices who overturned Roe v. Wade. In the closing hours of the campaign, she tried to strike a more positive tone and went all of Monday without saying her Republican opponent's name.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE ELECTION NEWS

Here's how many electoral votes each US state gets

Scandals and scoundrels: A look back at Washington's history of governors

VIDEO: Vancouver, WA ballot box explosion caught on camera

How this small WA county has accurately predicted 11 presidential elections

WA voter guide: What to know about the 2024 November general election

Everything to know about WA's 2024 initiatives on the Nov. ballot

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 livestreams from across the nation.