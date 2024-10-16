How, where to drop off your ballot in Washington state

As ballots arrive in the mail this week, many Washington voters are ready to cast them for the 2024 general election. So when can you submit your ballot in WA?

Registered voters have until Election Day, November 5, to turn in a completed ballot. Voter registration must be completed online or by mail before October 29, or in-person by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

There are several ways Washingtonians can vote, including:

By mail

Once you fill out your ballot, be sure to sign your return envelope. No stamp is needed.

Ballots will have mailing instructions, and USPS recommends that you mail a week before Election Day.

The deadline to postmark your ballot is on Election Day, so be mindful of mailbox collection times.

Drop box

Alternatively, ballots can be returned to a drop box.

A full list of drop box locations in Washington is available through the Secretary of State's website.

Ballot drop boxes officially close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voting center

Washington voters can also vote in-person at an accessible voting center.

Voting centers in Washington open 18 days before Election Day and close at 8 p.m. on the day of the general election. Additional voting centers will open closer to Election Day.

You can locate your nearest voting center by logging into VoteWA.gov, through the Secretary of State's website, or by contacting your county's elections department.

How can I track my ballot?

You track the status of your ballot on VoteWA.gov.

VoteWA's ballot tracker also offers text notifications. Voters should allow three to four days for the system to post status updates.

Visit the Secretary of State's website for more voting information.

