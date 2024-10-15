Navy aircraft crashes near Mount Rainier, crew status unknown

A Navy aircraft crashed east of Mount Rainier on Tuesday, law enforcement confirmed.

According to USNI News, a nonprofit news service of the U.S. Naval Institute, a Navy EA-18G Growler crashed during a routine training flight at around 3:20 p.m.

A helicopter from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island is actively searching for two crew members. Yakima County Search and Rescue crews also examined the crash site and looked for the crew.

YAMATO, JAPAN - 2016/05/31: A Boeing EA-18G Growler jet fighter with the VAQ-141, US Navy Electronic Attack Squadron known as the Shadow hawk flies low over Chuo Rinkan in Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Damon Coulter/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Ima Expand

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The crew members' status remains unknown.

The EA-18G Growler is an electronic warfare aircraft from the "Zappers" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

