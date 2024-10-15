Prosecutors charge 2 teens connected to 70+ King County robberies

A 16-year-old and 18-year-old accused of committing nearly 80 armed robberies around King County have officially been charged.

Seattle city leaders announced on Friday, Oct. 11, that four male teens were arrested in connection to a crime spree consisting of at least 78 cases. They were allegedly involved in multiple armed robberies, shootings, carjackings, and other violent incidents, with 22 of them happening in Seattle alone.

The teens are aged 18, 15, and two were 16. Investigators said the ringleader of the criminal gang was so emboldened he asked police to book him quickly so that he could be out of jail by the weekend.

Related article

On Tuesday, the King County Prosecutor's Office said two of the four teens were charged, as they are still awaiting a case referral for one of the 16-year-olds, and the 15-year-old is being held on a bench warrant.

The 18-year-old, identified as John Bailey-Johnson, is charged with first-degree robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held on $350,000 bail and his arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 28.

A 16-year-old suspect is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. His arraignment is set for Oct. 16.

King County prosecutors say the police investigation into the teens' cases is ongoing, so they have only charged the two teens based on the cases that were referred to them.

Specifically, Bailey-Johnson is accused of an armed carjacking at a Bellevue apartment complex. The 16-year-old is accused of helping Bailey-Johnson in the carjacking, along with robbing a Circle K in Seattle.

In the Bellevue robbery, court documents claim the teens robbed two victims at gunpoint, taking their car, money and personal items. Police received reports of a robbery and attempted carjacking at Bellevue's Factoria Mall prior to the crime.

Police say on surveillance cameras at the Nordstrom Rack, Bailey-Johnson and the 16-year-old were seen in the store. Using this information, Bellevue Police were able to track down the suspects in the area, and SWAT eventually took them into custody on State Route 18.

via Bellevue Police

Bailey-Johnson was arrested seven times in the past two years, including arrests for possession of a stolen vehicle, robbery and possession of stolen property.

The 16-year-old suspect allegedly robbed a Circle K convenience store on 12th Avenue in Seattle, next to Seattle University. It happened on October 4.

Court documents claim the teen pulled out a black handgun upon entering the store, robbed customers of their wallets, and stole $100 from the cash register within a minute.

via Seattle Police

The 15-year-old and other 16-year-old may face charges at a later date, and additional charges are possible for the two suspects who have already been charged.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Photo frenzy at Mt. Rainier raises alarm over environmental damage

‘Belltown Hellcat’ bonds out of jail, skips Seattle court hearing

What is going on with WA's deer population?

Encampment in Burien closed, residents transitioned to housing

Whooping cough on the rise amid low immunization rates

Suspect DNA in 2009 Seattle robbery matches 2023 child rape, police seek ID

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.