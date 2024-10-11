Police: 4 arrested in string of nearly 80 violent crimes across King County

Seattle police arrested one adult and three teens suspected in a string of nearly 80 violent crimes across King County.

City leaders gathered Friday afternoon to announce the arrests of an 18-year-old old, two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old — all male — in connection to the violent crime spree, which included armed robberies, shootings and carjackings.

According to law enforcement, at least 78 cases have been connected to the four suspects, with 22 of them in Seattle alone.

A map of just some of the crime locations.

Officials say the four mainly targeted gas stations and late-night fast food joints. Oftentimes, the group would drive up in a stolen car, wearing facemasks and hooded clothing, enter the store and demand money from the cash register at gunpoint. The group would also destroy computers they believed were tied to surveillance footage.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ (Seattle Police)

King County police agencies began investigating a string of similar violent crimes around Sept. 5, which eventually led to police develop probable cause to surveil an apartment complex in Federal Way. Authorities staked the place out roughly 30–40 minutes after a carjacking was reported in Bellevue, and then they spotted the suspects pulling into the apartment parking lot in a stolen Mercedes.

Police, SWAT, a K9 unit and a helicopter from the sheriff's office mobilized nearby, and the suspects got out and sped off in the Mercedes.

The suspects sped around the area to try and lose police, but the helicopter kept tabs on them until they returned to the apartment complex. Police were eventually able to cut their tires with stop sticks, forcing them to a stop along Hwy 18.

They tried to change their tires, but SWAT officers moved in and arrested them. Two firearms were seized, but one of the guns — which authorities say was seen in numerous surveillance images — is still inside the car pending a search warrant. One of the other guns was reported stolen, and the suspect carrying it is a convicted felon, prohibited from possessing a gun.

Seattle police say a fifth person was also arrested in association with the violent crimes.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

