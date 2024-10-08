Here's how much it will cost to go skiing, snowboarding in WA this year

The leaves are changing colors in the Pacific Northwest, which, for skiers and snowboarders, marks the time of year when ski resort passes go on sale.

Though last year's El Niño winter weather brought below-average conditions to some of North America's ski resorts, the promise of a La Niña weather pattern for the 2024-25 ski season is fueling the stoke for skiers and boarders. Dreams of a deep, powdery winter are inspiring riders to begin planning their ski season and decide which resorts they would like to commit to.

Viewer Photo from Stevens Pass

Since skiing has become an expensive hobby, a lot of people decide where to spend their money based predominantly on the price of a lift ticket or a season pass.

So how much does it cost to ski in Washington? We did the hard work for you by rounding up the prices for each ski resort in western Washington.

For general purposes, we highlighted the average season pass and daily lift ticket prices for adults, and provided a breakdown of prices based on age, education options and military status.

Keep reading to see pass prices for Mount Baker, Crystal Mountain, Stevens Pass, Snoqualmie/Alpental, White Pass, and Mission Ridge for the 2024-25 winter ski season, and a breakdown of this year's Epic passes and Ikon passes.

How much does a ski pass at Mount Baker cost?

For the 2024-25 winter season, daily lift tickets for adults start at $94.27. Season passes for adults range from $1,046.63 to $1,140.98. Keep reading for a full price breakdown:

Mt. Baker Any Day Season Pass

Mt. Baker's Any Day Season Passes are valid for chairlifts, handle tow and facilities access any day the ski area is operating for the 2024-25 season. Season pass sales start on Oct. 5 at 7 a.m., with the online waiting room opening at 6 a.m. The purchase window ends when sales are capped. Last year, the season pass cap was reached just hours after sales opened, so be sure to mark your calendars.

Adult (18-59): $1,140.98 (taxes not included)

College: $908.40

Young adult (16-17): $680.20

Youth (13-15): $416.36

Child (7-12): $315.42

Senior (60-69): $675

Super senior (70+): $208.18

Kid ID (6 and under): $25

Mt. Baker Mostly Midweek Season Pass

According to the resort, a limited number of Mostly Midweek season passes will be available, but only if the quantity cap for Any Day Season Passes is reached. Last year the cap was reached only a few hours after the purchasing window opened.

Adult (18-59): $1,046.63 (Taxes not included)

College: $832.70

Young adult (16-17): $647.29

Youth (13-15): $384.81

Child (7-12): $290.18

Senior (60-69): $624.53

Super senior (70+): $201.87

Mt. Baker Daily Lift Tickets

Daily lift tickets are only available for purchase day-day in the ski area only. There are no pre-purchased, or multi-day tickets available. Gift cards can be redeemed at the ticket window.

Adult (18-59): $94.27 (Taxes not included)

Youth (11-15): $58.23

Child (7-10): $40.20

Senior (60-69): $79.48

Super senior (70+): $55.45

Beginner chair only (adults): $57.30

Beginner chair only (youth): $47.83

Online: mtbaker.us/

Mount Baker 2/18/23 (Ellie Erickson)

How much does a ski pass at Crystal Mountain cost?

The closest thing to a true season pass at Crystal Mountain is the Ikon Pass, which costs between $969 and $1,359 – and it all depends on if you want full access to the mountain, or if you can handle taking a weekend off during blackout dates. The resort itself does offer Midweek and Afternoon Season passes at cheaper rates. Keep reading for a full price breakdown:

Crystal Mountain Season Passes (Ikon Pass)

There are three Ikon Pass options for skiers and snowboarders who want to commit to Crystal for the 2024-25 winter season.

Ikon Pass: Adult ($1,359), Young adult ($1,019), Child ($429), 4 and Under ($149)

Ikon Base Pass: Adult ($969), Young adult ($699), Child ($359), 4 and Under ($99)

Ikon Session 4-Day Pass: Adult ($479), Young adult ($399), Child ($289), 4 and Under ($289)

Keep reading to learn more about the 2024-25 Ikon Passes.

Crystal Mountain Midweek Pass

The Crystal Mountain Midweek Pass costs $749 for all ages. This pass gives riders midweek access to the mountain all season long, with weekend access starting on March 10. Blackout dates do apply, meaning your pass won't be valid Dec. 26–31, Jan. 20 and Feb. 17. The Midweek Pass also gives you 25% off tickets for eight friends and family members, 10% off retail and 10% off food.

Crystal Mountain Afternoon Pass

The Crystal Mountain Afternoon Pass costs $319 for all ages. This pass gives riders free access to the mountain starting at 1 p.m. The entire mountain will be open until 4 p.m. Riders also get full access to weekend night skiing under the lights on Discovery, Gold Hills and Quicksilver.

Crystal Mountain Daily Lift Tickets

Single-day lift ticket prices vary based on the day at Crystal Mountain, and it appears the resort is holding a promo that will help you save $10 when you preorder online. Prices for December range between $62 and $199.

Screenshot of Crystal Mountain's website showing dynamic prices for single-day lift tickets based on the day of the week.

Online: crystalmountainresort.com

How much does a ski pass at Stevens Pass cost?

Single-day lift ticket prices vary based on the day at Stevens Pass and can range between $120–$159. Stevens offers an all-access season pass starting at $652. Stevens Pass is also a provided destination on the Epic Pass. Keep reading for a full price breakdown:

Stevens Pass Premium Pass

The Stevens Pass Premium Pass gives skiers and snowboarders unlimited, unrestricted access for the 2024-25 season.

Adult (25-69): $652

Young adult: (16-24): $555

Teen (13-15): $389

Senior (70+): $128

Stevens Pass Select Pass

The Stevens Pass Select Pass gives riders access to the mountain during non-peak times.

Adult (16-69): $419

Senior (70+): $108

Stevens Pass single-day lift tickets

Stevens Pass's daily lift tickets are priced similarly to how Crystal Mountain operates. Single-day lift ticket prices are dynamic and increase on historically popular ski days. For example, a single-day adult ticket on Friday, Dec. 6 is $120, and a single-day ticket for Dec. 26 (the day after Christmas) is $159. Riders are encouraged to purchase lift tickets online and in advance.

Online: stevenspass.com

How much does a ski pass at Snoqualmie Summit, Alpental cost?

Both Snoqualmie Summit and Alpental are featured destinations on the Ikon Pass this year. The resort itself offers six different types of season passes, which are currently on sale at fall prices until Nov. 12, ranging in price from $179–$929. Single-day lift ticket prices are not available as of Oct. 1.

Alpental Plus Pass

The Alpental Plus Pass is on sale at fall prices through Nov. 12 with a limited quantity available. This pass gives riders unrestricted access to Alpental and all Summit areas.

Adult (26-61): $929

Young adult (19-25): $729

Teen (13-18): $639

Youth (7-12): $499

Child (0-6): $159

Senior (62-69): $629

Super senior (70+): $589

Alpental LTD Pass

The Alpental LTD Pass is on sale at fall prices through Nov. 12 with a limited quantity available. This pass gives riders access to Alpental Monday through Friday only, with unrestricted access to the Summit areas.

Adult (26-61): $739

Young adult (19-25): $629

Teen (13-18): $589

Youth (7-12): $459

Child (0-6): $155

Senior (62-69): $519

Super senior (70+): $269

Summit Pass

The Summit Pass is on sale at fall prices through Nov. 12 with a limited quantity available. This gives riders unrestricted access to Summit West, Central and East.

Adult (26-61): $699

Young Adult (19-25): $599

Teen (13-18): $559

Youth (7-12): $429

Child (0-6): $150

Senior (62-69): $489

Super Senior (70+): $229

Remedy Pass

The Remedy Pass is new for the 2024-25 season. The pass is intended for riders who do not need to ski or board on peak weekends. The pass is on sale at fall prices through Nov. 12 with a limited quantity available.

Adult (26-61): $449

Young adult (19-25): $409

Teen (13-18): $359

Youth (7-12): $329

Child (0-6): $89

Senior (62-69): $349

Twilight Pass

The Twilight Pass is on sale at fall prices through Nov. 12 with a limited quantity available. This pass gives riders access to any lift open after 2 p.m. What's new with the Twilight Pass for the 2024-25 season is no blackout dates.

Adult (26-61): $525

Young adult (19-25): $475

Teen (13-18): $419

Youth (7-12): $369

Child: (0-6): $109

Senior: (62-69): $389

Nordic Pass

The Summit at Snoqualmie is not just for downhill skiers and boarders. Cross-country skiers can also purchase the Nordic Pass for unlimited Nordic trail access. Be sure to lock in your fall-priced pass before prices increase on Nov. 12. Passes are currently $179 for anyone between the ages of 7 and 69. Anyone younger or older can Nordic ski for free.

Online: summitatsnoqualmie.com

How much does a ski pass at White Pass cost?

Season passes are currently on fall sale at White Pass, with all-access passes starting at $879 for adults, and off-peak season passes starting at $539. White Pass single-day lift ticket rates are not yet available as of Oct. Here's a full price breakdown:

White Pass 24/25 Unrestricted Season Pass

Adult (17-72): $879

Junior (9-16): $469

Child (0-8): $25

Super Senior (73+): $25

White Pass 24/25 Off-Peak Season Pass

Adult (17-72): $539

Junior (9-16): $319

White Pass Daily Lift Tickets

Adult (17-72): TBD

Junior (9-16): TBD

Child (0-8): TBD

Super senior (73+): TBD

Online: skiwhitepass.com

White Pass 1/20/23

How much does a ski pass at Mission Ridge cost?

Mission Ridge Premier Passes are sold out for the 2024-25 season. There are three other types of season passes still available, ranging in price from $389 – $665. Here's the price breakdown:

Mission Ridge Premier Pass

The Premier Passes for the 2024-25 season at Mission Ridge are sold out.

Mission Ridge Core Value Pass

The Core Value Pass at Mission Ridge gives skiers and boarders full access to the mountain Monday through Friday. Additionally, this pass gives riders full access to every night of night skiing and late-season weekends.

Adult (25-69): $665

Young Adult (18-24): $509

Youth (13-17): $379

Child (8-12): $109

Tot (0-7): $20

Senior (70+): $319

Mission Ridge Midweek Pass

The Midweek Pass gives riders access to the mountain Monday through Friday.

Adult (25-69): $519

Young Adult (18-24): $389

Youth (13-17): $280

Child (8-12): $75

Tot (0-7): $20

Senior (70+): $240

Mission Ridge Twilight Pass

The Twilight Pass gives skiers and snowboarders unlimited access after 2 p.m. to close every day for the 2024-25 season.

Adult (25-69): $389

Young Adult (18-24): $255

Youth (13-17): $225

Child (8-12): $50

Tot (0-7): $20

Senior (70+): $205

Mission Ridge Single-Day Lift Tickets

Single-day lift ticket prices are not yet available at Mission Ridge, though the resort says they will vary based on the month of the season, the day of the week and how many tickets have been purchased for a given day. The resort's lift tickets are reusable and reloadable, meaning once you buy your Mission Ridge card, you can purchase tickets online and go straight to the slopes. There will be full-day and late-arrival ticket options for the 2024-25 season.

Online: missionridge.com

Photo: Mission Ridge (Twitter: @skimissionridge)

How much does an Epic Pass cost this year?

First and foremost, Epic Pass prices will go up on Oct. 9. The 2024-25 Epic Pass comes in three flavors. The ultimate all-resort Epic Pass starts at $1,025, the Epic Local Pass starts at $762 and the Epic 4-Day Pass starts at $423.

What mountains and resorts are on the Epic Pass this year?

The Epic Pass offers full-access skiing at some of the nation's top ski resorts including Vail, Park City, Heavenly and other international resorts in Australia and Switzerland. Keep reading for a full list of resorts, as well as the resorts available on the Epic Local Pass.

Epic Pass Unlimited Access, No Restrictions

Vail, CO

Beaver Creek, CO

Breckenridge, CO

Keystone, CO

Crested Butte, CO

Park City, UT

Heavenly, CA/NV

Northstar, CA

Kirkwood, CA

Stevens Pass, WA

Whistler Blackcomb, BC

Stowe, VT

Okemo, VT

Mount Snow, VT

Mount Sunapee, NH

Attitash Mountain Resort, NH

Wildcat Mountain, NH

Crotched Mountain, NH

Hunter Mountain, NY

Liberty Mountain Resort, PA

Roundtop Mountain Resort, PA

Whitetail Resort, PA

Jack Frost, PA

Big Boulder, PA

Seven Springs, PA

Laurel Mountain, PA

Hidden Valley, PA

Afton Alps, MN

Mt. Brighton, MI

Wilmot, WI

Alpine Valley, OH

Boston Mills, OH

Brandywine, OH

Mad River Mountain, OH

Hidden Valley, MO

Snow Creek, MO

Paoli Peaks, IN

Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis, Switzerland

Crans-Montana, Switzerland

Perisher, Australia

Falls Creek, Australia

Hotham, Australia

Epic Pass destinations with restrictions

Telluride, CO (7 total days)

Fernie Alpine Resort, Canada (7 total days)

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, Canada (7 total days)

Kimberley Alpine Resort, Canada (7 total days)

Nakiska Ski Area, Canada (7 total days)

Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada (7 total days)

Stoneham, Canada (7 total days)

Hakuba Valley, Japan (5 days)

Rusutsu Resort, Japan (5 days)

Epic Pass European Partner Resorts

Verbier 4 Vallées, Switzerland

Les 3 Vallées, France

Skirama Dolomiti, Italy

Ski Arlberg, Austria

What mountains and resorts are on the Epic Local Pass this year?

The Epic Local Pass offers unlimited access to skiing at some of the nation's top ski resorts. For Washingtonians, the closest mountains on this pass are Stevens Pass and Whistler Blackcomb. Keep scrolling to see the full list of destinations:

Epic Local Pass Unlimited Access, No Restrictions

Breckenridge, CO

Keystone, CO

Crested Butte, CO

Stevens Pass, WA

Mount Snow, VT

Okemo, VT

Mount Sunapee, NH

Attitash Mountain Resort, NH

Wildcat Mountain, NH

Crotched Mountain, NH

Hunter Mountain, NY

Liberty Mountain Resort, PA

Roundtop Mountain Resort, PA

Whitetail Resort, PA

Jack Frost, PA

Big Boulder, PA

Seven Springs, PA

Laurel Mountain, PA

Hidden Valley, PA

Afton Alps, MN

Mt Brighton, MI

Wilmot, WI

Alpine Valley, OH

Boston Mills, OH

Brandywine, OH

Mad River Mountain, OH

Hidden Valley, MO

Snow Creek, MO

Paoli Peaks, IN

Epic Local Pass Unlimited Access, Excludes Peak Dates

Park City, UT

Heavenly, CA/NV

Northstar, CA

Kirkwood, CA

Stowe, VT

Epic Pass destinations with restrictions

Vail, CO (10 total days)

Beaver Creek, CO (10 total days)

Whistler Blackcomb, BC (10 total days)

Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis, Switzerland (5 total days)

Crans-Montana, Switzerland (5 total days)

Hakuba Valley, Japan (5 total days)

Rusutsu Resort, Japan (5 total days)

Online: https://www.epicpass.com/

How much does an Ikon Pass cost this year?

First and foremost, Ikon Pass prices will go up on Oct. 10. The 2024-25 Ikon Pass comes in three flavors. The unlimited access, no blackout dates Ikon Pass starts at $1,359, the Ikon Base Pass starts at $969 and the Ikon Session 4-Day Pass starts at $479.

What mountains and resorts are on the Ikon Pass this year?

The Ikon Pass offers unlimited access to 17 of the top ski resorts in North America, and up to 7 days at 42 other worldwide destinations. Keep reading to see the full list of ski resorts on the Ikon Pass.

Ikon Pass Unlimited Access

Steamboat, CO

Copper Mountain Resort, CO

Palisades Tahoew, CA

June Mountain, CA

Sugarbush Resort, VT

Crystal Mountain, WA

Tremblant, QC

Solitude Mountain Resort, UT

Winter Park, CO

Eldora Mountain Resort, CO

Mammoth Mountain, CA

Big Bear Mountain Resort, CA

Stratton, VT

Snowshoe, WV

Schweitzer, ID

Blue Mountain, ON

Ikon Pass destinations with restrictions (up to 7 days)

Aspen Snowmass, CO

Sierra-At-Tahoe, CA

Big Sky Resort, MT

Killington-Pico, VT

The Highlands, MI

Alyeska Resort, AK

Mt. Bachelor, OR

Revelstoke Mountain Resort, BC

Red Mountain, BC

Sun Peaks Resort, BC

Sugarloaf, ME

Taos Ski Valley, NM

Brighton, UT

Snowbird, UT

Camelback Resort, PA

Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley, France

Grandvalira Resorts, Andorra

Zermatt Matterhorn, Switzerland

Thredbo, Australia

Coronet Peak, The Remarkables and Mt. Hutt, New Zealand

Arai Snow Resort, Japan

Arapahoe Basin, CO

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, WY

Sun Valley, ID

Windham Mountain Club, NY

Boyne Mountain, MI

The Summit at Snoqualmie, WA

SKIBIG3, AB

Cypress Mountain, BC

Panorama, BC

Sunday River, ME

Loon Mountain, NH

Deer Valley Resort, UT

Alta Ski Area, UT

Snowbasin, UT

Blue Mountain Resort, PA

Dolomiti Superski, Italy

Kitzbühel, Austria

St. Mortiz, Switzerland

Mt. Buller, Australia

Niseko United, Japan

Valle Nevado, Chile

What mountains and resorts are on the Ikon Base Pass this year?

The Ikon Base Pass offers unlimited access at 14 destinations and up to five days at 39 other worldwide destinations. Those who would like to upgrade to an Ikon Base Pass Plus will be granted access to Aspen Snowmass in Colorado; Sun Valley, Idaho; Alta Ski Area, Utah; Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Wyoming; Deer Valley Resort, Utah; and Snowbasin, Utah. Here's a full list of ski resorts:

Ikon Base Pass unlimited access

Winter Park, CO

Eldora Mountain Resort, CO

Mammoth Mountain, CA

Big Bear Mountain Resort, CA

Stratton, VT

Snowshow, WV

Blue Mountain, ON

Copper Mountain Resort, CO

Palisades Tahoe, CA

June Mountain, CA

Snow Valley, CA

Sugarbush Resort, VT

Tremblant, QC

Solitude Mountain Resort, UT

Ikon Base Pass destinations with restrictions (up to 5 days)

Steamboat, CO

Sierra-At-Tahoe, CA

Killington-Pico, VT

The Highlands, MI

Alyeska Resort, AK

The Summit at Snoqualmie, WA

Schweitzer, ID

Revelstoke Mountain Resort, BC

Red Mountain, BC

Sun Peaks Resort, BC

Sugarloaf, ME

Taos Ski Valley, NM

Snowbird, UT

Blue Mountain Resort, PA

Dolomiti Superski, Italy

Kitzbühel, Austria

St. Mortiz, Switzerland

Mt. Buller, Australia

Niseko United, Japan

Valle Nevado, Chile

Arapahoe Basin, CO

Big Sky Resort, MT

Windham Mountain Club, NY

Boyne Mountain, NY

Crystal Mountain, WA

Mt. Bachelor, OR

SKIBIG3, AB

Cypress Mountain, BC

Panorama, BC

Sunday River, ME

Loon Mountain, NH

Brighton, UT

Camelback Resort, PA

Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley, France

Grandvalira Resorts, Andorra

Zermatt Matterhorn, Switzerland

Thredbo, Australia

Coronet Peak, The Remarkables and Mt. Hutt, New Zealand

Arai Snow Resort, Japan

Online: ikonpass.com

