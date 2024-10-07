Shane "Shaggy" Joseph Freeman appeared in court Monday facing a charge of murder in the first-degree.

The incident was from a shooting that happened on July 20 at the Scott Pierson Trail at South 19th Street and South Mullen Street.

Investigators say Shane Joseph Freeman ambushed a man in a retaliation attack. According to the police report, a witness said Freeman wanted revenge after the victim had previously beat him up.

Freeman is accused of terrorizing members of a homeless encampment.

According to the police report, the victim was concerned for his safety. He sent a text that said "…Shaggy will shoot me on sight."

On Oct. 3, a woman provided information that helped police make an arrest. She stated the suspect, Freeman, told her he shot the victim, according to the report. The woman told police Freeman was under a tunnel, and when heard the victim arrive, he shot the man.

The report states Freeman talked about the shooting on several occasions and said he always had a gun on him.

Last week, police arrested Freeman. Inside his tent, officers found a loaded 9mm handgun. The gun used in the killing was also a 9mm handgun.

Freeman is already convicted of burglary in the second degree, and not allowed to have a gun.

