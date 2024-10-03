Seattle’s beloved Lil Woody’s has been crowned the best burger in Washington in the latest study by Reader’s Digest on "The Best Burger in Every State."

Known for its commitment to using locally sourced ingredients, Lil Woody’s has captured the hearts and taste buds of Seattleites and visitors alike with its simple yet satisfying offerings.

At the heart of Lil Woody’s menu is the namesake "Lil Woody" burger — a quarter-pound patty topped with Tillamook cheddar, chopped onions, diced pickles, ketchup and mayo, all served on a handcrafted bun from Tacoma.

The "Lil Woody" burger consists of a quarter-pound patty topped with Tillamook cheddar, chopped onions, diced pickles, ketchup and mayo, all served on a handcrafted bun from Tacoma. (Nelson L. via Yelp)

For those looking for a bit more, the "Big Woody" offers an indulgent upgrade, featuring Hills bacon, fresh tomato slices and lettuce alongside the classic fixings.

Founded with a mission to support local vendors, Lil Woody’s sources its fries from Washington-grown potatoes and its beef from neighboring Oregon farms. This dedication to quality has not only earned them a loyal fan base but also recognition from one of the nation’s top publications. The restaurant, with its roots in the local arts, music and food scene, prides itself on fostering a connection with the community beyond just serving food.

"We’re proud to highlight local suppliers in everything we make," Lil Woody’s team shared on its website, emphasizing its focus on keeping the operation connected to the culture of the Pacific Northwest.

Featured article

To learn more about Lil' Woody's and to view their Seattle-area locations, visit their website.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Woman killed in West Seattle identified, was being served paperwork

Washington's minimum wage increasing in 2025

Seattle's 'Belltown Hellcat' defies home monitoring rules ahead of court

Seattle landmarks ensnared by Kraken’s guerrilla-style marketing strategy

Bremerton, WA hit with second earthquake in two days

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.