The Seattle Kraken have wrapped their tentacles around the city in a new guerrilla-style marketing campaign.

A blue Seattle Kraken tentacle emerges near the Public Market Center at Pike Place Market in Seattle, WA. (Photo: Seattle Kraken)

The NHL team shared a handful of photos showing giant blue tentacles popping out of some of Seattle’s most popular landmarks.

A blue Kraken tentacle emerges on top of Ivar's Fish Bar along the Seattle waterfront. (Photo: Seattle Kraken)

"If you spot any giant tentacles around town, just know we definitely had nothing to do with it," the Seattle Kraken jokingly wrote on Tuesday.

Why are there octopus tentacles all over Seattle?

The tentacles emerged just days before the Seattle Kraken’s first inaugural match of the 2024-25 season, which takes place on Oct. 8 against the St. Louis Blues at Climate Pledge Arena.

This creative type of marketing, known as guerrilla marketing, is an advertising strategy where a company uses the element of surprise or unconventional interactions to promote a product or gain brand publicity. In this case, the tentacles are a clear reminder that the NHL’s 2024-25 season is about to start, and the Kraken are about to take over the sports scene in Seattle.

Seattle Kraken tentacles seen on the Space Needle and other areas around the city. (Photo: Seattle Kraken)

According to the Seattle Kraken's X announcement, it seems the tentacles will stay for a while, and may move locations periodically.

"You never know where they might pop up next, so keep your eyes peeled and let us know when you see them," the organization wrote on X.

