Washington's minimum wage increasing in 2025

Washington officials have announced the minimum wage increase set to take effect at the start of 2025.

Right now, the required minimum wage statewide is $16.28 per hour, the highest among all states. On January 1, 2025 the wage will change for drivers, young workers, and all other minimum wage earners.

Workers under 16 may earn no less than 85% of the minimum wage. In 2025, this means they will be set at $14.16 per hour.

Drivers, due to legislation passed in 2022, will also see their minimum pay increase at the new year in the following ways:

For trips within Seattle in 2025, drivers will earn 68 cents per passenger platform minute and $1.59 per passenger platform mile, or $5.95, whichever is greater.

For trips outside of Seattle in 2025, drivers will earn 39 cents per passenger platform minute and $1.34 per passenger platform mile, or $3.45, whichever is greater.

All other minimum wage workers aged 16 or over will receive an increase of 2.35% to $16.66 per hour.

Cities within the state have higher minimums, such as:

Bellingham: $17.28/hr.

Seattle: $19.97/hr.

SeaTac: $19.71/hr.

Tukwila: $20.29/hr.

Renton: $18.29/hr. for small to medium employers and $20.29/hr. for large employers.

Washington has the highest minimum wage of any U.S. state, according to Washington State Department of Labor and Industries.

