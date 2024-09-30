Man killed in Renton stabbing, suspect released 27 hours after arrest

A 19-year-old man accused of stabbing a Renton handyman to death on Friday was released from jail just 27 hours after his arrest on $50,000 bail.

Now, the victim's friends and neighbors are speaking out about his death.

Michael Gray lived with his roommates in a single-story home across the street from the duplex where he was killed.

Gray's roommates say he was a kind man who was always willing to lend a hand. They say he was a tremendous person, and much more than just a handy-man.

One man said Gray had a knack of fixing physical objects, and used his skills to help and maintain his large network of friends. He was also friends with those who lived in the duplex where he died.

Although his roommates didn't want to appear on camera, they told FOX 13 Seattle they were shocked when they learned of his death.

One man said he was still working through it. He said Gray never bothered anyone and didn't deserve what happened.

Roommates also say Gray was a military vet. A neighbor added that Gray "wasn't perfect, but he was the perfect friend."

Newly released court documents are also revealing more about what happened the day of the stabbing.

Dispatchers reported that 19-year-old K'Shawn Jimerson called 911 himself to say "he stabbed someone," and that he would be waiting outside with the knife.

"The 911 caller called and said that they had stabbed the handyman inside the house," said Susan Hassinger with Renton Police.

When officers arrived, they reported that they found "K’Shawn Konscience Jimerson in front" and saw "blood on Jimerson, but no knife."

Court documents also say Jimerson had blood on his jeans, his shoes and on his feet.

"Once inside, officers discovered a male subject in the living room of the apartment who was suffering from knife wounds," the documents read.

Investigators say Gray had been stabbed in the back and on his side. Police told FOX 13 Seattle they have located the knife used in the stabbing.

"Patrol responded to that call. They located the suspect outside. He cooperated and was detained," said Hassinger.

When law enforcement was asked if they objected to his release, they marked "yes" on the court form, stating, "Jimerson, who is 19, stabbed a 65-year-old man with a large knife during an argument."

At his court appearance, prosecutors asked for $2 million bail. Despite finding probable cause for second-degree murder, Judge Michelle Gehlsen set bail at $50,000.

Jimerson posted bail, according to jail records below, and has been released.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

