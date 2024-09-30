SR-99 tunnel in Seattle shutting down for back-to-back weekends

Seattle drivers beware, a total closure if the SR-99 tunnel is scheduled for back-to-back weekends.

Beginning 10 p.m. on October 4, the tunnel will be closed for maintenance until 6 a.m. on Saturday, October 5. The same closure will be in effect the following weekend.

In the meantime, southbound traffic will detour to the Harrison Street off-ramp and northbound traffic will detour to the Alaskan Way off-ramp.

Additionally, the 6th Avenue and Royal Brougham Way on-ramps will close at 9 p.m.

Work on the tunnel includes:

Tunnel inspections.

Drain cleaning.

Road sweeping.

The SR-99 tunnel will close again beginning 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 to 6 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 for inspections.



People traveling through the area Friday night should use alternate routes. Real-time travel information is available via the WSDOT mobile app and the real-time travel map.

