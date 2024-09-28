Largest EV charging site in US coming to Mount Vernon, WA

The largest public electric vehicle charging station in the United States is coming to northern Washington.

Mount Vernon will be the site of a new transportation hub called Library Commons. Developers say it will eventually have capacity for 200 charging stations right off the I-5. Initial construction will provide 76 stations.

Maria Cantwell attends ribbon cutting ceremony of Library Commons in Mount Vernon, Washington electric vehicle station and transportation hub.

The commons will boast a public library, a young adult STEM center, community conference center, commercial kitchen and, of course, EV charging stations.

Some building costs will be supported with a $12.5 million grant from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill passed in 2021. Additionally, $3 million from the 2024 annual transportation budget following efforts from Senator Cantwell, her team said in a statement.

More money will come from a $26.8 million Transit-Oriented Loan from the Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act. The loan is the first of its kind in the United States and reportedly saved the city of Mount Vernon $3 million.

