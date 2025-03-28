Seattle weather: Spring showers and cool on Saturday

The Brief While Saturday is looking more dry than wet, you may want to grab an umbrella for some passing showers. Skies will dry more by the evening, leading to a very nice day on Sunday.



A disturbance sitting off the coast of B.C. will continue to pull a few showers onshore during the day Saturday. While Saturday is looking more dry than wet, if you are heading out you may want an umbrella for some passing showers. Skies will dry more by the evening, leading to a very nice day on Sunday.

A mix of sunbreaks and showers at times are forecast through Saturday afternoon thanks to a nearby disturbance.

What's next:

There are many events going on around town this week, from enjoying the beautiful cherry blossoms at the UW quad, to several sporting games on Saturday. Scattered showers and cooler afternoon highs are forecast for Saturday.

Sunbreaks and showers will keep afternoon highs slightly cooler than normal on Saturday.

A nice day shaping up for Sunday. Offshore flow will help taper off showers by Sunday and warm us into the low 60s. Another disturbance lifting north by early next week will once again bring light rain back to our area.

Skies will dry briefly on Sunday and warm into the 60s before rain returns early next week.

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Ilona McCauley and the National Weather Service.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

