Suspect behind fake ICE vehicle spotted in WA arrested

Police arrested and charged a 26-year-old Washington man for impersonating an immigration agent, after allegedly stalking a Ukrainian market with fake "ICE" decals on his car.

Authorities say around 5:00 p.m. on March 16, an SUV with fake "ICE" decals — impersonating U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement — stalked the parking lot of the Emish Market in Fife, Washington.

Timeline:

According to Fife police, the car was a black 2019 Ford SUV with no license plates, and the driver was deliberately circling through the parking lot to intimidate Emish Market customers, many of whom are Ukrainian. One or more occupants in the fake "ICE" car were seen recording employees and customers on video, which police say caused alarm and concern.

The SUV sped away before police arrived.

A criminal investigation was launched after the Department of Homeland Security confirmed the vehicle was not theirs.

Fife police issued a bulletin, and the Tukwila Police Department identified it as one of their former patrol cars, which had been pulled from their fleet after being totaled in a crash. The city resold the car to a private buyer.

What's next:

Between public tips and Tukwila police information, the suspect was identified as 26-year-old Ilya P. Kukhar, who was charged with second-degree criminal impersonation.

Kukhar is scheduled to be arraigned on April 11.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Fife Police Department.

