Two teens arrested after shooting at father, son near Kitsap Mall in WA

The Brief Two teens were arrested after shooting at a man and his son at Kitsap Mall on Saturday. The man and his son were uninjured.



Two teenagers were arrested after they shot at a man and his son near the Kitsap Mall parking lot Saturday afternoon.

What they're saying:

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), a man told deputies he was driving with his son near the south end of the mall at around 4:45 p.m., when two teenagers walking nearby started shouting profanities in his direction.

Two teenagers were arrested after allegedly shooting at a man and his son near Kitsap Mall on Saturday evening. Although bullets hit nearby cars, no one was injured, and the teens now face charges of assault and possession of a stolen firearm. (Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)

The man pulled into a parking lot, and the teenagers ran toward him, pulled out handguns and started shooting.

Authorities say the man and his son were uninjured. Bullets missed both of them and their car. However, two nearby cars were struck by gunfire.

Several deputies responded to the scene, and caught the teens after a brief chase.

The teenagers were arrested and booked on suspicion of first- and second-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and possessing a stolen firearm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story came from a press release by the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Top aide for WA Gov. Ferguson resigns over workplace complaints, report

Seattle police arrest man accused of more than 20 bank robberies

Here's where Seattle renters are relocating

Seattle's Capitol Hill Block Party announces 2025 lineup, changes to event

Could Bryan Kohberger’s autism defense for capital murder set a precedent?

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.