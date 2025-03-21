USS Nimitz departs Bremerton, WA, for likely last deployment

The Brief The USS Nimitz departed Bremerton for what's likely its final deployment. FOX 13 crews captured the moment the aircraft carrier passed Seattle's Alki Beach. The 50-year-old vessel will be decommissioned in Norfolk, VA after its deployment.



The USS Nimitz departed its home in Bremerton, Washington, for its next, and likely its last, deployment Friday morning, according to reporting from Kitsap Sun.

FOX 13 crews captured the moment the massive aircraft carrier passed by Seattle’s Alki Beach, with about 2,800 sailors seen lined up around the perimeter of the vessel.

The U.S. Navy commissioned the Nimitz in 1975, making it the oldest aircraft carrier in the Navy. It’s not clear where it is going for its deployment.

"The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) departed Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, and is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations," said Lt. Cmdr. Tim Pietrack in a statement. "For five decades, the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group has upheld the U.S. Navy’s commitment to a forward commitment to a forward presence while ensuring maritime security, deterring aggression, and protecting the American way of life.

(Mar. 12, 2022) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steams forward in the Pacific Ocean. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt)

"Nimitz is in its 50th year of service continues and celebrates its legacy of building alliances, demonstrating the power of teamwork and cooperation in maintaining maritime stability and global security," Pietrack said.

"An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic and relevant training to ensure the readiness necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s timeless role across the full spectrum of military operations," said Pietrack. "U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our Allies and partners to advance a shared vision of free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific in which all nations are secure in their sovereignty and free from coercion."

An F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the Argonauts of Strike Squadron (VFA) 147 launches off of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility conducting maritime secu (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chris Bartlett/Released) Expand

After its deployment, the 50-year-old aircraft carrier will move to Norfolk, Virginia, and begin its decommissioning process.

The Source: Information for this story comers from Lt. Cmdr. Tim Pietrack and Kitsap Sun.

