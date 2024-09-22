I-5 North shut down near Everett, WA due to deadly 'incident'

All northbound lanes are shut down on I-5 near Broadway and the Casino Road area in Everett, causing backups in excess of three miles.

There was a homicide on West Casino Road. This lead to a police pursuit in Everett causing traffic closures. The suspect is dead.

I-5 North Everett police incident

Cars could be seen turning around on the highway just north of 77th Street as police taped off the area around 3 p.m. on September 22.

I-5 North closure near Everett Sept. 22, 2024

The closure is due to a deadly incident Everett police are reporting on Sunday afternoon. Right now, they believe there is no active threat.

WSDOT tells passengers to expect continued delays as this closure complicates already heavy travel days due to events and other closures in the area.

