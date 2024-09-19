Tacoma duo accused of murder in fake paid-for-sex scheme with stripper

Two people are accused of luring an out-of-towner to his death in Tacoma with the promise of sex with a stripper.

Investigators said, like a morbid Cinderella story, the reported killers left behind a shoe that helped solve the crime.

The murder happened last month, but investigators just cracked the case this week by arresting two suspects, 26-year-old Ashley Arrieta and 24-year-old Jamari Webb.

Both suspects appeared in court on Thursday.

Probable cause documents say Arrieta admitted to investigators that she met the victim at a Tacoma hotel for the purpose of having paid sex. The victim and Arrieta reportedly met about an hour earlier at Dream Girls (at Foxes) strip club in Parkland.

According to the documents, the victim and his friends were visiting from Oregon. The victim sent a Snapchat message to his friends saying he was waiting for the girl he met to arrive.

Documents said Arrieta showed up to the hotel with Jamari Webb.

Webb is already a convicted felon with a prior robbery case.

Both Webb and Arrieta are captured on hotel surveillance footage, according to the probable cause documents.

The document said Arrieta told police as soon as the victim’s $1,500 payment for sex went into her account, she signaled Webb with a "heart" emoji message.

Documents say, at that signal, Webb knocked on the door and the victim let him into the hotel room.

It is unknown what happened inside the hotel room, but the victim never left.

A staff member found the victim in a pool of blood on the floor, with a gunshot wound to his chest, the document said.

Investigators said they found a holstered gun next to his body and an ammo magazine on his neck.

Friends told police the victim owned guns, but they were not sure what kind of gun he was carrying that night.

Video cameras captured both Arrieta and Webb walking out of the hotel.

Investigators believe the suspects tried to hide their tracks by stealing the victim’s phone and tossing it out of the window of their car as they drove away.

But probable cause documents say the alleged murderers were sloppy, leaving behind a lot of evidence, including a shopping receipt from a Federal Way grocery store and a slide-type shoe. Police say they found the other shoe under Webb’s bed during a search.

Arrieta told police they did not take the victim’s phone.

In court, the judge placed a $ million bail on each of the suspects.

The victim’s family drove up from Portland to attend the court hearing, but they did not want to speak on camera.

Arrieta and Webb are expected back in court next month.

They are charged with first- and second-degree murder, and Webb is also charged with unlawful possession of a gun.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

New Idaho judge in Bryan Kohberger trial no stranger to brutal murder cases

How to register to vote in WA

$6k reward offered for information in fatal Lynnwood hit-and-run

WA voter guide: What to know about the 2024 November general election

New HOV ramps open for WA State Route 520 drivers

Home Depot to pay nearly $2M penalty for allegedly overcharging customers

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.