$6k reward offered for information in fatal Lynnwood hit-and-run

The person responsible for hitting and killing a woman in Lynnwood is still on the loose, and Washington State Patrol is turning to the public for help in the case.

On March 19, 2024, 30-year-old Taylor Druliner was struck while crossing State Route 99 near the 148th Street intersection. A vehicle heading south on SR 99 hit her as she was crossing from east to west.

The crash fractured Druliner's pelvis, broke her leg, fractured her skull, and caused serious brain damage. She died in the hospital a little over a week later.

Related article

WSP still hasn't identified a suspect in the fatal hit-and-run crash.

Druliner's family has added a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and charge of the person responsible. Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound was already offering a $1,000 reward for information, making the total reward now $6,000.

The vehicle involved in the crash appears to be a dark colored sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call Detective Dan Comnick at (360)-654-1144 or email daniel.comnick@wsp.wa.gov.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Seattle family members mourn couple who drowned while snorkeling in Maui

Families rally against Seattle school closures amid $104M budget crisis

Robots to the rescue: WA's high-tech solution for seagrass restoration

Seattle's 'Belltown Hellcat' faces new legal trouble over home monitoring

Hackers demand $6M for files stolen from SEA Airport in cyberattack

Boeing to begin 'large number' of furloughs to save money during machinists' strike

Redmond police seek ID of fatal hit-and-run victim

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.