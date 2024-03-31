A woman who was hospitalized from a hit-and-run incident in Lynnwood has died, her family announced Saturday.

On March 19 around 9 p.m., someone slammed into 30-year-old Taylor Druliner as she was crossing Highway 99.

The crash fractured Druliner's pelvis, broke her leg, fractured her skull, and she even suffered brain damage.

Taylor's mother, Carol McKinnon, posted on social media Saturday, saying Taylor passed away in the morning surrounded by her family.

The driver who hit her still hasn't been caught, and her family has been desperately searching for the person responsible.

Law enforcement did release a photo of the suspect vehicle: a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla.

Screenshot taken from surveillance video showing a suspect vehicle. (Washington State Patrol)

If you know anything that may solve this case, you are asked to contact Detective Comnick with Washington State Patrol at (425)-508-0606 or daniel.comnick@wsp.wa.gov.

