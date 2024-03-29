The Tacoma Police Department says they have a suspect in custody for a stabbing that happened in Point Defiance Park last month.

On February 10, a woman was stabbed multiple times by an unknown man in the park. Bystanders stepped in and caused the suspect to run away.

Tacoma Police were unable to locate the suspect after the stabbing, and later released a sketch of the suspect on social media.

Police initially said the stabbing appeared to be a random attack.

After releasing the sketch, detectives learned the identity of the suspect, saying he fled Washington to Atlanta, Georgia.

After a Tacoma detective flew to Atlanta, police learned that the suspect was then trying to flee the United States.

Tacoma Police say the San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco Office of the Federal Marshall's Fugitive Task Force intercepted the suspect as he was trying to leave the country.

The suspect is now being held in a California correctional facility, awaiting extradition to Washington state.

Tacoma Police say more details could become available in the coming days, but the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

